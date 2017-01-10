New waterslide coming to Disney's Typhoon Lagoon

click image
Photo via Disney Parks Blog
Right in time for the sizzling Florida summer, guests at Disney's Typhoon Lagoon will be able to cool down on an all-new family waterslide attraction.
According to the Disney Parks Blog
, the new ride, Miss Adventure Falls, will open in March and will become the longest ride in the history of Disney's water parks.
The pirate-themed, four-person attraction allows families to voyage to find the tropical treasure of "
Captain Mary Oceaneer—a sea-faring treasure hunter whose haul was caught in a rogue typhoon."
Of course, no ride is complete without a slightly creepy audio-animatronic parrot, the captain's diving partner, which will interact with riders on the aquatic coaster.
Photo via Disney Parks Blog