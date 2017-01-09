Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 9, 2017

Tip Jar

Florida restaurant wants employees to pay out of pocket for doing a bad job

Posted By on Mon, Jan 9, 2017 at 1:52 PM

click image ZOWIE PETERS/FACEBOOK
  • Zowie Peters/Facebook
A mandatory contract at a Florida pho eatery is forcing employees to pay fees for things like not saying "hi" or "bye" to costumers.

During a recent employee meeting, Saigon Bistro, located in Lakeland, Florida, reportedly asked its employees to sign a contract saying they would pay real money for not doing their jobs up to par.

As you can see in the image above, which is currently making the rounds on the internet, punishable actions range from an understandable phone usage policy to the brow raising restaurant-wide ordinance concerning straws.

This policy, humorous to some and offensive to others, punishes employees for failing to withhold beverage experience assistants, or straws, from the men who come into the restaurant. That is correct, no straws for men as society has deemed them capable of a strawless life.

Despite the presence of this out of place addition, the rest of the contract finds itself within the realm of acceptable. Stopping the eternal checking of a pocketed phone is good practice for a successful business and should not be viewed as a red flag of employee mistreatment.

That being said, one staff member, Kristina Russel, decided to go her separate way from Saigon Bistro. According to WFLA, when asked to sign it, Russel felt unable to do so, and while raising her objections was told by the owner, "well, you don't work here anymore."

Objections have been raised over whether or not it was a firing or a quitting.
Regardless, current employees of the restaurant have stood up in support of owner Kim Huynh and have further pushed the reasonable line of thought that says this is a good counter to employees lacking serious work ethic and merit.

Kristina has found a plethora of support from social media advocates on social media. However, some people have also slammed the Saigon Bistro's Facebook page with suggestions and lectures ...
click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-01-09_at_1.47.41_pm.png
click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-01-09_at_1.48.04_pm.png

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando Police offer $60k for info leading to arrest of suspected cop killer Read More

  2. No one wants to work in Florida prisons Read More

  3. Chief John Mina: Debra Clayton was 'a hero' Read More

  4. Florida will now use a new experimental lethal injection drug Read More

  5. A farewell to cornerstone punk and metal promoter Non-Prophet Organization Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation