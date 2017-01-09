The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 9, 2017

The Gist

Flagler Film Festival celebrates 4th year

Posted By on Mon, Jan 9, 2017 at 7:00 AM

click to enlarge 11070201_798963020200718_1691213579739988683_n.jpg
The fourth annual Flagler Film Festival will be held Jan. 13-15 in Palm Coast. The Hilton Garden Inn will again host the event, which will screen five feature films and 55 shorts.

The festival is held in a hotel conference room and attracts roughly 400 attendees. Because of its small size, it is viewed predominantly as a networking opportunity for filmmakers, in addition to a draw for Flagler Beach and Palm Coasts residents. Although many of the movies come from filmmakers across the United States, and even outside the country, the festival is heavy on Florida content. Filmmakers from the Orlando area will include Scott Mena (Talking to Myself), Kevin J. O'Neill (Undertaking), William Bajalia (Shoelaces), Steven Schoen (Groaning from the Soul), TL Westgate (Shadows in the Dark and Resolution), Dale Metz (Manifest Destiny) and Christina Carmona (The 13th Hour).

Other notable movies will include The Call From the Sea by Florida filmmaker Taylor McNulty; Cuerdas (Strings), an animated movie from Spanish filmmaker Pedro Solis Garcia; The Telegram Man, a drama from Australian director James Francis Khehtie; Seed: The Untold Story, a documentary that The Los Angeles Times called a “gorgeously made film”; and Nathan East: For the Record, a feature about bass player Nathan East that includes interviews with Phil Collins, Eric Clapton, Lionel Richie, Kenny Loggins, Michael McDonald, Quincy Jones and Al Jarreau.

What does the future hold for the festival?

“I would like to see it grow to be large enough to have it at a somewhat larger local venue, but we don't have a mid-size facility available right now in Flagler County,” says Director Kathie Barrie. “I do like the intimate size of the venue we are using right now. I find it to be relaxed and small enough for people to gather and mingle with other audience [members] and to meet the filmmakers and their casts and crews. We like the location right off of I-95 and that visitors from out of town can stay right where the festival is being held. I have filmmakers attending this year from as far away as Vancouver, British Columbia, and Toronto [Ontario, Canada]. Longer term, our area is growing very rapidly, and I know some new facilities are in the works. It may be a few years out, but I believe the festival should continue to grow and will attract more filmmakers and audience each year.”

A single film block costs $5 while a one-day pass is $10. A pass for all three days is $25.

For more information and for a complete schedule, visit flaglerfilmfestival.com.

Tags: ,

Jump to comments

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney may have accidentally released the opening dates for Pandora –The World of Avatar Read More

  2. No one wants to work in Florida prisons Read More

  3. NRA-endorsed senator still thinks guns should be allowed in Florida airports Read More

  4. Florida will now use a new experimental lethal injection drug Read More

  5. The Scene returns to Venue 578 to showcase the best in Orlando hip-hop Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation