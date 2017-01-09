Flagler Film Festival celebrates 4th year

click to enlarge
The fourth annual Flagler Film Festival will be held Jan. 13-15 in Palm Coast. The Hilton Garden Inn will again host the event, which will screen five feature films and 55 shorts.
The festival is held in a hotel conference room and attracts roughly 400 attendees. Because of its small size, it is viewed predominantly as a networking opportunity for filmmakers, in addition to a draw for Flagler Beach and Palm Coasts residents. Although many of the movies come from filmmakers across the United States, and even outside the country, the festival is heavy on Florida content. Filmmakers from the Orlando area will include Scott Mena (Talking to Myself
), Kevin J. O'Neill (Undertaking
), William Bajalia (Shoelaces
), Steven Schoen (Groaning from the Soul
), TL Westgate (Shadows in the Dark
and Resolution
), Dale Metz (Manifest Destiny
) and Christina Carmona (The 13th Hour
).
Other notable movies will include The Call From the Sea
by Florida filmmaker Taylor McNulty; Cuerdas
(Strings
), an animated movie from Spanish filmmaker Pedro Solis Garcia; The Telegram Man
, a drama from Australian director James Francis Khehtie; Seed: The Untold Story
, a documentary that The Los Angeles Times
called a “gorgeously made film”; and Nathan East: For the Record
, a feature about bass player Nathan East that includes interviews with Phil Collins, Eric Clapton, Lionel Richie, Kenny Loggins, Michael McDonald, Quincy Jones and Al Jarreau.
What does the future hold for the festival?
“I would like to see it grow to be large enough to have it at a somewhat larger local venue, but we don't have a mid-size facility available right now in Flagler County,” says Director Kathie Barrie. “I do like the intimate size of the venue we are using right now. I find it to be relaxed and small enough for people to gather and mingle with other audience [members] and to meet the filmmakers and their casts and crews. We like the location right off of I-95 and that visitors from out of town can stay right where the festival is being held. I have filmmakers attending this year from as far away as Vancouver, British Columbia, and Toronto [Ontario, Canada]. Longer term, our area is growing very rapidly, and I know some new facilities are in the works. It may be a few years out, but I believe the festival should continue to grow and will attract more filmmakers and audience each year.”
A single film block costs $5 while a one-day pass is $10. A pass for all three days is $25.
For more information and for a complete schedule, visit flaglerfilmfestival.com
