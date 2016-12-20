Tuesday, December 20, 2016
This standing-room only section at Orlando City's new stadium will be insane
By Colin Wolf
on Tue, Dec 20, 2016 at 12:06 PM
Orlando City
Photo via Orlando City/Twitter
released an image a few days ago of "The Wall," a new massive standing-room only section that will be the first of its kind in any Major League Soccer stadium.
The incredibly steep section is modeled after Borussia Dortmund's Yellow Wall in Germany, which, as you can see in the video below, is absolutely nuts.
So far, the new $155 million stadium is well underway. The first patches of sod
were actually planted today.
The stadium is expected to be completed by March of 2017.
