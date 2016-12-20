The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 20, 2016

The Gist

This standing-room only section at Orlando City's new stadium will be insane

Posted By on Tue, Dec 20, 2016 at 12:06 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ORLANDO CITY/TWITTER
  • Photo via Orlando City/Twitter
Orlando City released an image a few days ago of "The Wall," a new massive standing-room only section that will be the first of its kind in any Major League Soccer stadium.

The incredibly steep  section is modeled after Borussia Dortmund's Yellow Wall in Germany, which, as you can see in the video below, is absolutely nuts.


So far, the new $155 million stadium is well underway. The first patches of sod were actually planted today.

The stadium is expected to be completed by March of 2017.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Annual passholders will finally get their own entrance line at Walt Disney World Read More

  2. Someone in the 55 West building would like you to "Send Nudes" Read More

  3. Pulse families sue Facebook, Twitter and Google Read More

  4. Why Florida is Loud Fest needs to be a recurring thing Read More

  5. Orlando man knows a thing or two about exterior illumination Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation