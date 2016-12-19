Annual passholders will finally get their own entrance line at Walt Disney World

click image
Image via @Kseaton13 | Twitter
Few things are more annoying than standing behind a group of tourists who just can’t seem to figure out how to scan their MagicBands to enter a Disney World theme park. Every local has struggled with the pain of being stuck behind these tourists, but now Disney has a new plan to help annual passholders
get into WDW theme parks even faster.
Starting Wednesday, Dec. 21, Walt Disney World will begin a new pilot program providing annual passholder-only entrance lines.
These lines will be available at all four theme parks. The lines are similar to ones used by TSA at various airports, where
flyers can choose a line based on how experienced they are with the security protocols. At Disney World, the AP entrance lines seem only to be for the entry itself, with APers
going through security with regular guests. This may change as the pilot program evolves.
Annual passholder lines are used in some other parks around the country. SeaWorld Orlando has tested them in the past during busier times of the year. Rumors of AP-only lines have also long been discussed at Universal Orlando, but there’s no indication that any plans are in the works for such a line there. Universal has used a similar line
during Halloween Horror Nights in the past.