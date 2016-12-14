The Heard

Wednesday, December 14, 2016

The Heard

Downtown's latest live venue ... the library?

Posted By on Wed, Dec 14, 2016 at 11:55 AM

Since its 2014 opening, the Melrose Center for Technology, Innovation and Creativity at the downtown Orlando Public Library has gotten increasingly fresh and relevant, preserving the grand old notion of a civic library by bringing it into shining modernity. Now, it's even venturing into the province of some of the many young nightclubs that surround it after-hours: live music.
The Melrose Center's new manager is Jim Myers, who also happens to be in local band Milk Carton Superstars. And one his first initiatives was an open mic. The Voice of Melrose debuted quietly in November to a pretty respectable initial turnout of almost a couple dozen attendees and will officially become a monthly event with tomorrow's edition (6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15).
The mic is open to musicians, singers and spoken-word artists (sign-up sheet here), and there's never any cost to participate or attend.

Beginning January, the Voice of Melrose will hit regular stride on the fourth Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. Without the distractions of bar/coffeehouse chatter to relegate you to sonic wallpaper, you won't find a more earnest or attentive place to cut your teeth than this.

