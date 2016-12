Downtown's latest live venue ... the library?

click to enlarge

Since its 2014 opening, theat the downtown Orlando Public Library has gotten increasingly fresh and relevant, preserving the grand old notion of a civic library by bringing it into shining modernity. Now, it's even venturing into the province of some of the many young nightclubs that surround it after-hours:The Melrose Center's new manager iswho also happens to be in local bandAnd one his first initiatives was anThedebuted quietly in November to a pretty respectable initial turnout of almost a couple dozen attendees and will officially become a monthly event with tomorrow's edition (6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15).The mic is open to musicians, singers and spoken-word artists ( sign-up sheet here ), and there's never any cost to participate or attend.Beginning January, thewill hit regular stride on theof every month at 6 p.m. Without the distractions of bar/coffeehouse chatter to relegate you to sonic wallpaper, you won't find a more earnest or attentive place to cut your teeth than this.