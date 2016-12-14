Downtown's latest live venue ... the library?

click to enlarge
Since its 2014 opening, the Melrose Center for Technology, Innovation and Creativity
at the downtown Orlando Public Library has gotten increasingly fresh and relevant, preserving the grand old notion of a civic library by bringing it into shining modernity. Now, it's even venturing into the province of some of the many young nightclubs that surround it after-hours: live music.
click to enlarge
The Melrose Center's new manager is Jim Myers,
who also happens to be in local band Milk Carton Superstars.
And one his first initiatives was an open mic.
The Voice of Melrose
debuted quietly in November to a pretty respectable initial turnout of almost a couple dozen attendees and will officially become a monthly event with tomorrow's edition
(6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15).
click to enlarge
The mic is open to musicians, singers and spoken-word artists (sign-up sheet here
), and there's never any cost to participate or attend.
Beginning January, the Voice of Melrose
will hit regular stride on the fourth Thursday
of every month at 6 p.m. Without the distractions of bar/coffeehouse chatter to relegate you to sonic wallpaper, you won't find a more earnest or attentive place to cut your teeth than this.