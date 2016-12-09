The Heard

Friday, December 9, 2016

The Heard

Happy birthday, WPRK

Posted By on Fri, Dec 9, 2016 at 1:41 PM

THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
click to enlarge wprk_logo_bubble.jpg
Last night, WPRK celebrated its 64th anniversary by taking over the Will’s Pub compound, having bands play and broadcasting live (Dec. 8). That kind of longevity is amazing, and incredibly fortunate.
click to enlarge VIA WPRK FACEBOOK
  • via WPRK Facebook
The Rollins College station is the only true instance in the area of what the term “college radio” fully connotes. Although just shy numerically on the FM band, it is absolutely the furthest left of all local radio in spirit and ethos. This student-powered beacon is a cultural and community treasure as an expressive outlet for the area’s youth and the only radio voice for truly interesting music. That this constellation of portholes into alternative, obscure and sometimes even freaky sounds and perspectives exists amid a sea of corporate banality in terrestrial radio is laudable. That it exists here in our community is manna.

Forever stay you, WPRK, and happy birthday to the coolest sexagenarian I know.

click to enlarge wprk_logo.jpg
///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

This Little Underground is Orlando Weekly's music column providing perspective, live reviews and news on the city's music scene.

Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com

