Happy birthday, WPRK

click to enlarge

click to enlarge via WPRK Facebook

click to enlarge

Last night,celebrated itsby taking over the Will’s Pub compound, having bands play and broadcasting live (Dec. 8). That kind of longevity is amazing, and incredibly fortunate.Thestation is the only true instance in the area of what the termfully connotes. Although just shy numerically on the FM band, it is absolutely theof all local radio in spirit and ethos. This student-powered beacon is a cultural and community treasure as an expressive outlet for the area’s youth and the only radio voice forThat this constellation of portholes into alternative, obscure and sometimes even freaky sounds and perspectives exists amid a sea of corporate banality in terrestrial radio is laudable. That it exists here in our community isForever stay you, WPRK, and happy birthday to the coolest sexagenarian I know.///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////