Epcot's Spaceship Earth will become a giant Death Star
By Colin Wolf
on Fri, Dec 2, 2016 at 12:00 PM
Image via Adam McCabe
Adam McCabe knew this would happen
To celebrate both Star Wars at Disney's Hollywood Studios and the upcoming film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,
Epcot's Spaceship Earth will be transformed into a giant Death Star using digital projections.
Hosted by the Disney Parks Blog
, this special transformation will take place during after hours on December 5, as part of an invite-only meet-up with media folk.
If this is you, RSVP here
.
However, if this isn't you, Disney says they will broadcast the event live on their official blog.
Former Orlando Weekly
art director and theme park prognosticator Adam McCabe sort of predicted this would happen
back in 2013.
Nice work, Adam.
