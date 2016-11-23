Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 23, 2016

Bloggytown

St. Pete will be the first city in Florida to use 100 percent renewable energy

Posted By on Wed, Nov 23, 2016 at 12:52 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA STPETEFL/TWITTER
  • Photo via StPeteFL/Twitter
St. Petersburg will become the first city in Florida to rid themselves of using fossil fuels.

The city council unanimously voted to use $800,000 of $1 million they received from a settlement with BP over the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in 2010 to move toward having the city completely running with renewable energy.

The Integrated Sustainability Action Plan (ISAP) will incorporate a resiliency plan and strategies to become 100 percent dependent on renewable energy. There is still no date set on when this plan will begin, but organizers said the next stage is a timeline.

From the $800,000, $300,000 will go toward a county partnership to evaluate how climate change could impact the area's most vulnerable residents. Suncoast Sierra Club is the grassroots environmental group working with St. Petersburg on this project.

St. Petersburg is the 20th city in the country to make this commitment. 

Even though Rick Scott is not a scientist and denies climate change affecting Florida, at least St. Petersburg is trying to find solutions for its vulnerable residents.

Sierra Club Executive Director Michael Brune issued the following statement: "The movement for clean energy in cities and towns across the country is now more important than ever. Saint Petersburg joins 19 other cities from San Diego, California to Greensburg, Kansas that will lead the way to support equitable and inclusive communities built on 100% clean, renewable energy for all. Whether you’re from a red state or blue state, clean energy works for everyone and local leaders will continue to move forward to create more jobs, stronger communities, and cleaner air and water."

Mayor Rick Kriesman will hold a press conference on Dec. 9 at 2:30 p.m. on the steps of City Hall to further discuss ISAP.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney confirms major transformation at Epcot and rumors are flying Read More

  2. A massive fireball shot across the Florida sky Monday night Read More

  3. Men steal over $40k in Gucci purses from The Mall at Millenia Read More

  4. 3 next-level desserts for advanced Thanksgiving bakers Read More

  5. There's all kinds of sweet action on the Blue Spring manatee cam right now Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation