Tuesday, November 22, 2016

Following declining attendance, Hong Kong Disneyland announces $1.4 billion expansion

Posted By on Tue, Nov 22, 2016 at 1:28 PM

PHOTO COURTESY OF DISNEY PARKS BLOG
Disney announced Tuesday that Hong Kong Disneyland will be a massive facelift over the next few years.

According to the New York Times, the expansion will last from 2018-2023 and cost $1.4 billion dollars.

This announcement comes after last year's drop in attendance at the park. According to Statista, attendance went down by about 700,000 people.

Part of this $1.4 upgrade will include a completely redone Sleeping Beauty's Castle. It's worth noting that no Disney park has completely scrapped a center icon and started over, so this is a first.

Also, two new themed lands were announced: one themed around the Marvel universe and one dedicated to the hit film Frozen.
PHOTO COURTESY OF DISNEY PARKS BLOG
The Marvel area will include the Iron Man Experience, which is opening Jan. 11 2017, as well as a reimagining of the Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters ride into a thrilling journey through one of Marvel's top franchises (the exact franchise has yet to be announced).
PHOTO COURTESY OF DISNEY PARKS BLOG
The Frozen area will have new attractions as well as themed dining, shopping, and shows that will immerse guests into the world of Arendelle.

Additionally, Sleeping Beauty Castle will be completed redesigned and will offer new nighttime and daytime entertainment.

Lastly, Adventureland will get a Moana-themed expansion, with both a stage show and a meet-and-greet.
PHOTO COURTESY OF DISNEY PARKS BLOG
