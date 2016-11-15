The Heard

Tuesday, November 15, 2016

The Heard

The Roots announce end of year blowout in Orlando

Posted By on Tue, Nov 15, 2016 at 11:49 AM

  • Photo via The Roots/Facebook
Cancel your post-holiday depression. Hip-hop/soul collective The Roots have announced an Orlando date smack in between Christmas and New Year's.

This is one of just two shows announced in the U.S. for December for the Philadelphia band who, in between providing in-house music for the Tonight Show most weeknights, also keeps up a regular tour schedule and keeps releasing a steady stream of politically-aware and crucial music. (Their seventeenth album, End Game, is set for imminent release in 2017.)

The Roots will be going down a storm at the House of Blues on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Friday (Nov. 18) at 10 a.m. for $57.50.

