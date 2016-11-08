Bloggytown

Tuesday, November 8, 2016

Emily Bonilla wins Orange County Commission District 5 seat

Posted By on Tue, Nov 8, 2016 at 10:25 PM

In what looks like a sharp message to developers to keep their hands off our trees, first-time candidate Emily Bonilla took a decisive victory over incumbent Orange County Commissioner Ted Edwards.

Despite having raised only a tenth of the campaign cash that Edwards' campaign did, Bonilla took 57 percent with 44,814 votes to Edwards' 43 percent, 33,761 votes.

Earlier this year, Bonilla led the fight against two controversial developments east of the Econlockhatchee River that would put about 4,000 homes in an ecologically sensitive area. After Edwards, a lawyer for developers by trade, spearheaded approval of the Grow and Sustany, Bonilla founded environmental group East of the Econ and protested Edwards' decision along with hundreds of east Orange County residents.

