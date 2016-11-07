Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 7, 2016

Bloggytown

Florida man installs giant wooden dick mailbox

Posted By on Mon, Nov 7, 2016 at 4:57 PM

click image PHOTO VIA KEITHWDRAGON/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via keithwdragon/Instagram
As a random gift to his mother, Englewood, Florida, resident Danny Duncan decided to give her a new mailbox, which just so happens to be shaped like a huge penis and carved from a single block of wood.

"I just told her that I had a surprise for her," said Duncan to Fox 4. "I thought I was getting a Harley or a car, and that's what I got," said his mother, Sue.

In that same interview, Duncan told the station that his name was "Gary Winthorp" for some reason, and now because of that, just about every station is calling him Gary Winthorp.  
So far, most people seem to be OK with the 500 lb, 6.5 ft tall mailbox. Others, not so much. "Some of the neighbors put real estate magazines in her mailbox to basically tell her to move and give her some dirty looks," said Duncan to the station.

Here's Duncan with an inspiring message...


Tags: , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Smiling Bison closing Orlando location Read More

  2. Red Hot Chili Peppers announce Orlando show for 2017 Read More

  3. Florida's redistricting hits election reality this Tuesday Read More

  4. Election Night parties and events happening in Orlando Read More

  5. Animal Collective cancels show at The Beacham Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation