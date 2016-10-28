Two Florida women charged with election fraud in Miami-Dade

Two people in South Florida have been charged with violating state election laws, including a woman alleged to have submitted false voter-registration applications, the Miami-Dade County State Attorney's Office announced Friday.In one of the cases, Tomika Curgil, who had been hired by as a canvasser by the group People United for Medical Marijuana, is accused of submitting false registration forms, including forms that listed people who are dead, the State Attorney's Office said.Curgil, 33, faces five counts of submitting false voter registration information, a third-degree felony. People United for Medical Marijuana is leading efforts to pass a constitutional amendment next month to broadly legalize medical cannabis.In the other case, prosecutors charged 74-year-old Gladys Coego, who had been hired as a temporary election-support specialist for the county Elections Department. Coego allegedly marked a number of absentee ballots in which the Miami-Dade County mayoral race had been left blank. She is alleged to have marked the ballots for candidate Raquel Regalado, the State Attorney's Office said.Coego faces two third-degree felony counts."Anyone who attempts to undermine the democratic process should recognize that there is an enforcement partnership between the Elections Department and our Prosecution Task Force in place to thwart such efforts and arrest those involved," Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in a prepared statement. "Now we need to move forward with the election."