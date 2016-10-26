The Gist

Wednesday, October 26, 2016

The Gist

SeaWorld Orlando penguin has its own wetsuit and it's adorable

Posted By on Wed, Oct 26, 2016 at 11:10 AM

A female penguin at SeaWorld Orlando, suffering from feather loss, was given a cute little wetsuit that will undoubtedly save its life.

According to SeaWorld, the adelie penguin, which lives in the "Antartica: Empire of the Penguin" exhibit, was having a tough time regulating her body temperature, so naturally, the wardrobe department created a wetsuit for her which feels like her old feathers. 
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA SEAWORLD ORLANDO
  • Photo via SeaWorld Orlando
SeaWorld Orlando says the adorable penguin is back to normal alongside her penguin companions eating, swimming, sleeping and probably dancing with her happy feet when no one's watching.
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA SEAWORLD ORLANDO
  • Photo via SeaWorld Orlando

