Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 24, 2016

Bloggytown

Early voting in Orange County starts today

Posted By on Mon, Oct 24, 2016 at 12:00 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ORANGE COUNTY SUPERVISOR OF ELECTIONS OFFICE

Avoid the lines on Election Day this Nov. 8 and vote early in Orange County starting today. 

Early voting starts on Monday, Oct. 24, and ends Sunday, Nov. 6, according to the Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office. Voting hours are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at these 17 locations: 

- Acacia Florida Centro Borinqueño, 1865 N. Econlockhatchee Trail, Orlando
- Renaissance Senior Center, 3800 S Econlockhatchee Trail, Orlando
- Alafaya Library, 12000 E. Colonial Drive, Orlando
- South Creek Library, 1702 Deerfield Blvd., Orlando
- Apopka Community Center, 519 S. Central Ave., Apopka
- Southeast Library, 5575 S. Semoran Blvd., Orlando
- Chickasaw Library, 870 N. Chickasaw Trail, Orlando
- Southwest Library, 7255 Della Drive, Orlando
- Edgewater Library, 5049 Edgewater Drive, Orlando
- Supervisor of Elections Office, 119 W. Kaley St., Orlando
- Herndon Library, 4324 E. Colonial Drive, Orlando
- Washington Park Library, 5151 Raleigh St., Suite A, Orlando
- Hiawassee Library, 7391 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando
- West Oaks Library, 1821 E. Silver Star Road, Ocoee
- Maitland Community Park, 1400 Mayo Ave., Maitland
- Winter Park Library, 460 E. New England Ave., Winter Park
- Orange County Golf Center & Lodge, 16301 Phil Ritson Way, Winter Garden

The elections office asks that you bring photo and signature identification, such as a driver's license, state identification, U.S. passport, debit or credit card, military identification, student identification, retirement center identification, neighborhood association identification, public assistance identification, state concealed weapon or firearm license, governmental employee identification or a veteran health identification card from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. 

You can check on the wait times of early voting locations here


Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Just a reminder that Publix Chicken Tender subs are only $5.99 this week Read More

  2. Rick Scott quietly shifts Florida courts rightward, leaving a judicial legacy that will far outlast his tenure Read More

  3. Fight over Florida's solar amendment heats up after leaked recording reveals utilities' strategy Read More

  4. City of Orlando declares today 'THC Awareness Day'; OCSO holds conference on dangers of THC edibles Read More

  5. President Obama will campaign for Clinton in Orlando next week Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation