Early voting in Orange County starts today

click to enlarge
Avoid the lines on Election Day this Nov. 8 and vote early in Orange County starting today.
Early voting starts on Monday, Oct. 24, and ends Sunday, Nov. 6, according to the Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office. Voting hours are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at these 17 locations:
- Acacia Florida Centro Borinqueño, 1865 N. Econlockhatchee Trail, Orlando
- Renaissance Senior Center, 3800 S Econlockhatchee Trail, Orlando
- Alafaya Library, 12000 E. Colonial Drive, Orlando
- South Creek Library, 1702 Deerfield Blvd., Orlando
- Apopka Community Center, 519 S. Central Ave., Apopka
- Southeast Library, 5575 S. Semoran Blvd., Orlando
- Chickasaw Library, 870 N. Chickasaw Trail, Orlando
- Southwest Library, 7255 Della Drive, Orlando
- Edgewater Library, 5049 Edgewater Drive, Orlando
- Supervisor of Elections Office, 119 W. Kaley St., Orlando
- Herndon Library, 4324 E. Colonial Drive, Orlando
- Washington Park Library, 5151 Raleigh St., Suite A, Orlando
- Hiawassee Library, 7391 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando
- West Oaks Library, 1821 E. Silver Star Road, Ocoee
- Maitland Community Park, 1400 Mayo Ave., Maitland
- Winter Park Library, 460 E. New England Ave., Winter Park
- Orange County Golf Center & Lodge, 16301 Phil Ritson Way, Winter Garden
The elections office asks that you bring photo and signature identification, such as a driver's license, state identification, U.S. passport, debit or credit card, military identification, student identification, retirement center identification, neighborhood association identification, public assistance identification, state concealed weapon or firearm license, governmental employee identification or a veteran health identification card from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
You can check on the wait times of early voting locations here
.