Friday, October 21, 2016

Just a reminder that Publix Chicken Tender subs are only $5.99 this week

Posted By on Fri, Oct 21, 2016 at 3:29 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA PUBLIX
  • Photo via Publix
In case you missed this week's Publix ads, it's time to get your chunky little tenders tossed in buffalo sauce. 

The holiest of holy Publix sandwiches, the Chicken Tender sub, is on sale for $5.99 until next Wednesday, Oct. 26.  

It's also worth noting that the Turkey Cranberry Holiday sub is back on the menu, which is great for those of you who enjoy an entire Thanksgiving meal rolled into a sandwich. 

