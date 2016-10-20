New Slumberland band Mercury Girls one to watch, with Balance and Composure and Foxing (The Social)

THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
click to enlarge
-
Jen Cray
-
Mercury Girls at the Social
Philadelphia indie-pop band Mercury Girls,
who just made their Orlando debut (Oct. 19, The Social), have scant output so far. But their latest promising 7-inch is on excellent taste-making indie Slumberland Records.
click to enlarge
-
Jen Cray
-
Mercury Girls at the Social
click to enlarge
-
Jen Cray
-
Mercury Girls at the Social
As far as first impressions go – on record but especially live – they know how to make you fall hard and fast. They neither take it slow nor play hard to get. They just max out the charm and dive headlong in a spiraling freefall of sparkling melodies
and noise-pop texture.
It’s a gust of swoon and soar that comes in one breathless speed and in perpetual updraft. When something this enchanting comes on with such velocity and such singleness of mind, all you can do is submit.
click to enlarge
-
Jen Cray
-
Foxing at the Social
After the fizz and shine of Mercury Girls, the polished, progressive neo-emo of St. Louis’ Foxing
was a little bit of a wet bed. What’s undeniable about them, though, is that they work with craft, clarity and drama. Because feelings are serious, guys. An actual violin
was involved. Really.
click to enlarge
-
Jen Cray
-
Foxing at the Social
click to enlarge
-
Jen Cray
-
Foxing at the Social
click to enlarge
-
Jen Cray
-
Foxing at the Social
But even all that was no candle next to the gushing bombast of headliner Balance and Composure,
who pump modern emo with Muse
ambition.
click to enlarge
-
Jen Cray
-
Balance and Composure at the Social
click to enlarge
-
Jen Cray
-
Balance and Composure at the Social
Sleek sonics, high theater and flashy lighting rig, this is emotional rock that’s built for arenas.
Whatever your appetite for melodrama is, these guys at least have sturdy songs that translate grandly and a full grasp on the mileage of showmanship.
click to enlarge
-
Jen Cray
-
Balance and Composure at the Social
///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
This Little Underground is Orlando Weekly's music column providing perspective, live reviews and news on the city's music scene.
Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com