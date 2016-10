Watch the 'Hamilton' documentary at the Orlando Public Library Monday evening

click image Photo by Joan Marcus

Hamilton's America

-mania is making its way to Orlando with an exclusive screening of the documentaryat the Orange County Library Monday evening. This screening precedes the documentary's airing on PBS 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21.The film chronicles the process to createIt also features footage from the original New York production and interviews with President Barack Obama, President George W. Bush, Questlove, Jimmy Fallon and many others.The screening is open to the public. It will be held at the downtown library and begins at 6:30 p.m. There will be-related giveaways and a photo-op area for attendees.6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17Orlando Public Library101 E. Central Blvd.free