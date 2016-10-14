Friday, October 14, 2016
Watch the 'Hamilton' documentary at the Orlando Public Library Monday evening
Posted
By Marissa Mahoney
on Fri, Oct 14, 2016 at 1:24 PM
click image
Hamilton
-mania is making its way to Orlando with an exclusive screening of the documentary Hamilton's America
at the Orange County Library Monday evening. This screening precedes the documentary's airing on PBS
8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21.
The film chronicles the process to create Hamilton: An American Musical.
It also features footage from the original New York production and interviews with President Barack Obama, President George W. Bush, Questlove, Jimmy Fallon and many others.
The screening is open to the public. It will be held at the downtown library and begins at 6:30 p.m. There will be Hamilton
-related giveaways and a photo-op area for attendees.
Hamilton's America
6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17
Orlando Public Library
101 E. Central Blvd.
free
Tags: hamilton, documentary, lin miranda manuel, orange county library, Image