Friday, October 14, 2016

Orlando Public Library's Booktoberfest back on, beer still hapenning

Posted By on Fri, Oct 14, 2016 at 1:37 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ORANGE COUNTY LIBRARY SYSTEM
  Photo via Orange County Library System
Orlando Public Library's "Booktoberfest" has been rescheduled for Friday, Oct. 21, after being postponed due to Hurricane Matthew.

Libraries are fun enough (for some of us), but something about the soberly quiet academic atmosphere makes it the subject of a number of fantasies... like getting buzzed after-hours in an otherwise strict environment.

The Friends of the Orange County Library System, who work with the library to increase public awareness of its services, is helping that specific fantasy come true. 

Booktoberfest is a 21-plus fundraiser featuring beer trivia, a silent auction with prizes, and food from Rogue Pub. If anything, it's a most unique way to go out for drinks on a Friday.

6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 | Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd. | 407-835-7323 | ocls.info | $15-$20 (in advance), $20-$25 (at the door)

