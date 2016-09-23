The Gist

Friday, September 23, 2016

Catharsis, a new haunted house experience, is coming soon to Orlando

Posted By on Fri, Sep 23, 2016 at 3:20 PM

click to enlarge catharsis-banner.jpg

When you start getting creepy text messages in the middle of the night, there's a good chance that either your stalker has finally been released from custody, or there's a new horror experience headed to town.
img_6229.png


After several days of receiving cryptic anonymous messages, we have just learned that Catharsis, a new haunted house experience, is on its way to Orlando in time for the Halloween season.

catharsis-wrath.jpg


Here's the first news release on the new attraction, hot off the presses:

catharsis: a new 30-minute immersive haunted house experience.
{ october 2016 | orlando, fl }

this wicked walkthrough experience is unlike anything florida has ever encountered.
many more deadly details to be revealed daily at fearcatharsis.com...

reservations open in 5 days.

featuring: the deadly sins bar, founded by me - selena blackwood.
join my story as it unfolds at deadlysinsbar.com.

careful - you're just one sinful step away from losing your soul.
catharsis is inevitable.
click to enlarge bar.jpg

Details are sketchy at the moment, but we'll share more information as it is revealed.

Calendar

