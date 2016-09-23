Friday, September 23, 2016
Catharsis, a new haunted house experience, is coming soon to Orlando
By Seth Kubersky
on Fri, Sep 23, 2016 at 3:20 PM
When you start getting creepy text messages in the middle of the night, there's a good chance that either your stalker has finally been released from custody, or there's a new horror experience headed to town.
After several days of receiving cryptic anonymous messages, we have just learned that Catharsis, a new haunted house experience, is on its way to Orlando in time for the Halloween season.
Here's the first news release on the new attraction, hot off the presses:
catharsis: a new 30-minute immersive haunted house experience.
{ october 2016 | orlando, fl }
this wicked walkthrough experience is unlike anything florida has ever encountered.
many more deadly details to be revealed daily at fearcatharsis.com...
reservations open in 5 days.
featuring: the deadly sins bar, founded by me - selena blackwood.
join my story as it unfolds at deadlysinsbar.com.
careful - you're just one sinful step away from losing your soul.
catharsis is inevitable.
Details are sketchy at the moment, but we'll share more information as it is revealed.
