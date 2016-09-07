A Florida Walmart wants you to 'Never Forget' a great deal on Coke products

On Tuesday a photo showing arguably one of the worst 9/11 tributes in 15 years emerged on Twitter, and we're hoping it's not real.
The photo, which was posted to Twitter by user online_shawn
, alleges that a Florida Walmart has a Coke display showing Ground Zero made up entirely out of Coke Zero.
As one Twitter user pointed out
, if this photo is indeed legit, it will definitely top the infamous SpaghettiOs tweet honoring Pearl Harbor.
The photo was clearly taken at a Walmart, but whether or not it was actually taken in a Florida Walmart is still up in the air. We've reached out to Walmart, Coca-Cola and online_shawn for more info and will update this post when we hear anything.
If you have any more information, like wear exactly this Coke display resides, please let us know.