Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 7, 2016

Tip Jar

A Florida Walmart wants you to 'Never Forget' a great deal on Coke products

Posted By on Wed, Sep 7, 2016 at 1:41 PM

On Tuesday a photo showing arguably one of the worst 9/11 tributes in 15 years emerged on Twitter, and we're hoping it's not real. 

The photo, which was posted to Twitter by user online_shawn, alleges that a Florida Walmart has a Coke display showing Ground Zero made up entirely out of Coke Zero. 

As one Twitter user pointed out, if this photo is indeed legit, it will definitely top the infamous SpaghettiOs tweet honoring Pearl Harbor. 
crtqf90uaaec4bp.jpg

The photo was clearly taken at a Walmart, but whether or not it was actually taken in a Florida Walmart is still up in the air. We've reached out to Walmart, Coca-Cola and online_shawn for more info and will update this post when we hear anything.

If you have any more information, like wear exactly this Coke display resides, please let us know. 

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando Cat Cafe will open this Thursday Read More

  2. Which one of you called Gov. Rick Scott a 'motherf*cker'? Read More

  3. You can now rent an Airbnb in this Florida prison for $103 a night Read More

  4. Last Pulse survivor at ORMC has been discharged, hospital officials say Read More

  5. Florida elephant center with strong ties to Disney shuts down after numerous deaths Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation