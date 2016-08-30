Bloggytown

Tuesday, August 30, 2016

Val Demings wins Democratic nomination for District 10 in landslide

Posted By on Tue, Aug 30, 2016 at 9:57 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA VAL DEMINGS' CAMPAIGN
  • Photo via Val Demings' campaign
Former Orlando Police Chief Val Demings wiped out her Democratic competition Tuesday night in the primary race for Florida's Congressional District 10. 

Demings beat out Bob Poe, former chair of the Florida Democratic Party, state Sen. Geraldine Thompson and lawyer Fatima Fahmy by garnering 57 percent of the vote, according to the state Division of Elections. Thompson came in at a far second with 20 percent of the vote, while Poe received 17 percent. 

"I plan on continuing to work hard until November and finishing this campaign how I started it, by listening to the voters," Demings says in a statement after her win. "Together, we are stronger and I am hoping the Democrats come together and work hard to turn the House blue and help Secretary Hillary Clinton win the White House."

Demings had previously been locked in a contentious battle with her fellow Democrats who accused Democratic party leaders of picking her as their preferred candidate. Demings will get to face Republican Thuy Lowe in November's general election. 

Tags: , , , ,

