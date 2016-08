I know I know go head and say it ! who wants a FAT⭐️ONE 🌭 @fatonedogs pic.twitter.com/rmOvrGWlXG — Joey Fatone (@realjoeyfatone) August 22, 2016

This September, Joey Fatone, the self-proclaimed "Fat One" of the boy band 'N Sync, will open his hot dog cart of the same name in the Florida Mall.Fatone announced on his Twitter account today that Fat Ones will open September 10. According to a press release, the grand opening is open to the public and will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.And yes, Fatone will be there to serve "Fat Ones" to the public.