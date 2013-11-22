Six easy, beautiful make-ahead Thanksgiving desserts — and they aren't all pie

The best way to ease turkey-day kitchen stress is to get as much done before the actual day as possible, so we've gathered some of the best recipes from around the web for you. These six desserts – as well as being beautiful and delicious – can all be made a few days ahead and held in the fridge (if you can keep your hands off for that long). The full list:
You don't have a choice on the whole make-ahead thing with ice cream ... it has to be done at least a day ahead of time. This pumpkin-pecan-gingersnap ice cream from Saveur hits all your favorite seasonal flavor notes; make it this weekend and stash it away in the freezer until Thursday.
Over on Food52, a recipe from the queen of California cuisine, Alice Waters, for pomegranate gelée: simple and seasonal, unexpected, and spectacularly pretty. (Just tell the kids it's Jell-O.)
