The 2650 Foundation Joins Beer 'Merica 2024

By The 2650 Foundation on Tue, May 21, 2024 at 11:21 am

This year, Beer ’Merica welcomes the 2650 Foundation. The foundation will be on-site with raffles and prizes, raising money to help local firefighters.

Founded in honor of Austin Duran and his passion for the fire service, The 2650 Foundation works to facilitate opportunities for local area firefighters to receive free, adequate training, often not available without cost. Based on overall low salaries, the financial impact of deciding to pay for a training class or to provide food for themselves or their families is a very real experience many first responders experience.

The 2650 Foundation looks to support new and experienced first responders by taking the burden of cost. Our goal is to have ALL firefighters receive proper training within the fire service creating safer environments for departments and their staff.


Annually, The 2650 Foundation is fully committed to:
  • Send one local firefighter a scholarship for Paramedic School.
  • Scholarship to send a local graduating High School Senior to Firefighter Standards.
  • Scholarship to send a local graduating High School Senior to EMT School.
  • Send Various training courses in Vehicle Machinery Recovery (VMR), Truck Ops, and similar training.

These scholarships and training opportunities relieve the burden of cost to establish careers as well as providing safety and training for overall stronger and better equipped firefighters.

AUSTIN’S LEGACY

On June 30th, 2022, Austin Duran and another young firefighter were tasked with moving a 4,500-pound makeshift sand trailer while on duty. In the process of the young rookie's attempt to move and operate this trailer, the apparatus fell on Austin, crushing him under its weight. 15 days later, Austin succumbed to his injuries, devastating his loved ones and the Apopka community.

For the next year and a half, Austin’s family, fellow firefighters, and Apopka citizens advocated tirelessly for increased safety and training standards. It was found through three separate state and independently led investigations that the lack of training Austin and his partner had on the sand trailer was a direct cause of Austin’s death.

The changes these advocates led created positions for 18 new firefighters (known as Austin’s 18) as well as a permanent Health and Safety Chief and a Training Chief position.

These efforts for change on his behalf and the passion of others created the The 2650 Foundation.

Beer ’Merica 2024 will be this Saturday, May 18, in Gaston Edwards Park in Ivanhoe Village. The festival will feature more than 150 beers, seltzers, cocktails and energy drinks, as well as live bands, three DJs, ax throwing, a karaoke stage, a boom box bounce house, a VIP zone and much more. Beer ’Merica is produced by Orlando Weekly with help from City Beverages. Tickets are available at www.beermericaorlando.com.

