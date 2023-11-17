Orlando City SC to Host Columbus Crew on Nov. 25 in MLS Eastern Conference Semifinal

By Orlando City Soccer on Fri, Nov 17, 2023 at 3:06 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Lions to face Crew in single-elimination match, set to kick off at 5:30 p.m. ET
Lions to face Crew in single-elimination match, set to kick off at 5:30 p.m. ET

ORLANDO, Fla. (Nov. 12, 2023) – No. 2 Orlando City SC will host No. 3 Columbus Crew in the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs on Saturday, Nov. 25, at Exploria Stadium, it was announced today. That match will kickoff at 5:30 p.m. ET and air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Tickets for the Eastern Conference Semifinal at Exploria Stadium are already on sale and can be purchased at the link here.

Following a best-of-three Round One series, the remainder of the 2023 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs now shifts to a single-elimination format starting with the upcoming Conference Semifinals.

The Lions enter the Eastern Conference Semifinals following a pair of 1-0 victories over Nashville SC in Round One’s best-of-three series, with Wilder Cartagena and Iván Angulo providing the respective goals that sent the Club through to the next round.

The Crew enter the Eastern Conference Semifinals after going three matches in their best-of-three series with No. 6 Atlanta United FC in Round One. Columbus took the first matchup at home 2-0 before falling to the Five Stripes 4-2 in the second match and winning the third at home 4-2 to advance. The Crew ended the regular season with a 16-9-9 record and 57 points for the third overall seed in 2023.

Orlando City is coming off of a historic regular season, totaling 18 wins, 63 points and the second overall seed in the postseason, the highest-ever seed in team history. Setting Club records for wins and points, the Lions also posted the best road record in the league, holding a 9-4-4 regular season record away from home and collecting 31 points.

ADVERTISEMENT. Orlando Weekly news staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Popular Texas donut chain Shipley Do-Nuts opens first Orlando outpost

By Grayson Keglovic

Shipley Do-Nuts has opened its first Orlando outpost on Semoran

Zaru in Mills 50 adheres to the ancient tradition of udon and Orlando's noodle-loving crowds go wild

By Faiyaz Kara

Zaru in Mills 50 adheres to the ancient tradition of udon and Orlando's noodle-loving crowds go wild

Moso Nori, a concept by James Beard Award finalist Henry Moso, is coming to Winter Park

By Faiyaz Kara

City Place Winter Park

Skyline Chili opens in Winter Garden, Yummii 2 Go debuts in Winter Park and more local food news

By Faiyaz Kara

Feast your eyes on the Skyline Chili 3-way

Digital Issue

November 15, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us