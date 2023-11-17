Orlando City SC to Host Columbus Crew on Nov. 25 in MLS Eastern Conference Semifinal

click to enlarge Lions to face Crew in single-elimination match, set to kick off at 5:30 p.m. ET

ORLANDO, Fla. (Nov. 12, 2023) – No. 2 Orlando City SC will host No. 3 Columbus Crew in the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs on Saturday, Nov. 25, at Exploria Stadium, it was announced today. That match will kickoff at 5:30 p.m. ET and air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Tickets for the Eastern Conference Semifinal at Exploria Stadium are already on sale and can be purchased at the link here.



Following a best-of-three Round One series, the remainder of the 2023 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs now shifts to a single-elimination format starting with the upcoming Conference Semifinals.



The Lions enter the Eastern Conference Semifinals following a pair of 1-0 victories over Nashville SC in Round One’s best-of-three series, with Wilder Cartagena and Iván Angulo providing the respective goals that sent the Club through to the next round.



The Crew enter the Eastern Conference Semifinals after going three matches in their best-of-three series with No. 6 Atlanta United FC in Round One. Columbus took the first matchup at home 2-0 before falling to the Five Stripes 4-2 in the second match and winning the third at home 4-2 to advance. The Crew ended the regular season with a 16-9-9 record and 57 points for the third overall seed in 2023.



Orlando City is coming off of a historic regular season, totaling 18 wins, 63 points and the second overall seed in the postseason, the highest-ever seed in team history. Setting Club records for wins and points, the Lions also posted the best road record in the league, holding a 9-4-4 regular season record away from home and collecting 31 points.



