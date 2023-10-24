Orlando City SC to Begin Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs on Oct. 30 Against Nashville SC

The Lions and Nashville will face off in a best-of-three series beginning at Exploria Stadium for Game 1 before shifting to GEODIS Park for the second match. Should a third match be needed to decide the series, the two sides will face off once more at Exploria Stadium.
Tickets for the Round One matches at Exploria Stadium can be purchased at the link here.
Game 2 of the series will take place at GEODIS Park on Tuesday, Nov. 7, set to kick off at 9 p.m. ET, with Game 3, if necessary, kicking off at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 12, back in downtown Orlando.
The Lions enter the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs following a 2-0 Decision Day win over Toronto FC to end the 2023 regular season. Orlando City totaled 18 wins, 63 points and secured the second overall seed in the postseason, the highest-ever seeding in team history. Setting Club records for wins and points, the Lions also posted the best road record in the league, holding a 9-4-4 regular season record away from home and collecting 31 points.
Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs Schedule – Round One
