How to remove my phone number from the internet?

A simple Google search may reveal that your phone number is much more widely available than you may have realized. With plenty of people with malicious intent, this sensitive information can be used without your knowledge and for fraudulent purposes.
So what can you do to keep your number from appearing on the internet? Here's everything you need to know!
How your personal phone number ends up on the internet
When we shop online or open various types of accounts, we often have to provide our phone numbers. In many cases, after all, the delivery person may need to contact you somehow.
However, you are not always aware that you are actually sharing your phone number. Of course, you agree to various terms when downloading new apps to your phone, but with the document going on forever, you don't have the time, nor will to read through it entirely. Unfortunately, among others, it's your phone apps that distribute your data, phone number included.
Now, going back to those accounts. Even though most site owners assure you that your personal info is safe, data breaches and leaks simply happen sometimes. With that, you get your data exposed to potentially bad actors. And what's worse, you often get informed of the issue after a long time, during which your personal contact info circulates the web.
Finally, we come to data brokers and people search sites. By scouring the web, they obtain various types of information, which they then share or sell to interested parties, in effect making it visible to anyone interested.
What are the dangers of having your personal phone number listed
Having your phone number pop-up in search engines can cause not only an inconvenience but serious issues. For starters, you can end up receiving hundreds, if not thousands, of robocalls and scam or marketing calls.
Next, scammers may use your number to obtain more of your personal information, such as your home address or banking information, thus exposing you to identity theft or being involuntarily involved in fraud.
Finally, scammers may use a method known as spoofing, which makes your number appear on someone's screen while they are actually the ones making the call. They use this method to contact your friends or family members and trick them into giving up sensitive information.
How do you remove your phone number from the internet?
With all the threats associated with your phone number being available online, you'll want to take steps to get it removed. Here are a few things you can try.
Remove your phone number from social media platforms
By social media platforms, we mean Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter. In the case of the first two, you'll want to optimize your contact settings, while with your Twitter account, you'll need to turn off “discoverability” for your phone number.
Remove your number from Google Search results
Ever since Google decided to allow the removal of some personally identifiable information from their search results, you can now submit removal requests through a special web page. However, Google's eligibility criteria are pretty strict, meaning your request may be denied, and you'll need to contact the site owner directly.
Just remember that not seeing your phone number in a search result doesn't mean it has disappeared from the web page where it was posted originally. To do that, you will need to contact the website owner directly and ask them to remove your phone number.
Remove your phone number from data brokers and people search sites
As we've already mentioned, often, the culprits behind your phone number being visible all over the internet are data brokers. Fortunately, most also allow you to send a removal request in which you can ask them to delete your information.
In some cases, the opt-out process may take some time, but keeping your personal information private is worth the cost. That said, there are many opt-out guides that can help navigate you.
How to protect your contact info and other personal information?
Once you've done your best to remove your phone number from Google's search results and the internet overall, it's worth taking steps that will avoid it from reappearing.
Check your app permissions
Go to your phone's settings and see what permissions you've enabled or disabled. Change the permissions that allow the app to collect and share your personal phone number with third parties.
Optimize your personal information settings
Check your online account settings, like those you use for online shopping, as you may have agreed to some sketchy terms. Just as with the app permissions, disable any personal information sharing you might have had turned on.
Register your number at the National Do Not Call Registry
By listing your phone numbers on the National Do Not Call Registry, you opt out of receiving telemarketing calls. Unfortunately, you are still likely going to pick up your phone to an unsolicited robocall on the other end every once in a while. Still, overall, the number of connections should drop.
Subscribe to a data removal service
Continuous monitoring of the internet in search of our phone numbers and other personal info isn't something that most of us have the time for. Opting out of people's search sites is also a highly time-consuming task.
Luckily, data removal services, such as Incogni, can do plenty of the work for us. By automatically sending opt-out requests to data brokers on your behalf, you can minimize the chance of your data appearing in search results.
With Incogni, for just $6.49 in an annual subscription plan, you can keep your personal information, phone number included, off the market.