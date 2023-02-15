How to remove my phone number from the internet?

A simple Google search may reveal that your phone number is much more widely available than you may have realized. With plenty of people with malicious intent, this sensitive information can be used without your knowledge and for fraudulent purposes.

So what can you do to keep your number from appearing on the internet? Here's everything you need to know!

How your personal phone number ends up on the internet

When we shop online or open various types of accounts, we often have to provide our phone numbers. In many cases, after all, the delivery person may need to contact you somehow.

However, you are not always aware that you are actually sharing your phone number. Of course, you agree to various terms when downloading new apps to your phone, but with the document going on forever, you don't have the time, nor will to read through it entirely. Unfortunately, among others, it's your phone apps that distribute your data, phone number included.

Now, going back to those accounts. Even though most site owners assure you that your personal info is safe, data breaches and leaks simply happen sometimes. With that, you get your data exposed to potentially bad actors. And what's worse, you often get informed of the issue after a long time, during which your personal contact info circulates the web.

Finally, we come to data brokers and people search sites. By scouring the web, they obtain various types of information, which they then share or sell to interested parties, in effect making it visible to anyone interested.

What are the dangers of having your personal phone number listed

Having your phone number pop-up in search engines can cause not only an inconvenience but serious issues. For starters, you can end up receiving hundreds, if not thousands, of robocalls and scam or marketing calls.

Next, scammers may use your number to obtain more of your personal information, such as your home address or banking information, thus exposing you to identity theft or being involuntarily involved in fraud.

Finally, scammers may use a method known as spoofing, which makes your number appear on someone's screen while they are actually the ones making the call. They use this method to contact your friends or family members and trick them into giving up sensitive information.