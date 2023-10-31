AI: Choosing the Right Essay Writer for Your Academic Success

ADVERTISEMENT. Orlando Weekly news staff was not involved in the creation of this content. Please note, this report is written for informational purposes only.
Let’s face it: there’s no one out there who hasn’t heard about the online AI. Artificial Intelligence has been among the top most used free tools out there for quite a while. Something that loads of discussions and debates were based on. It seems like in all professional industries, AI has had some sort of wow effect, from academic writing to healthcare and filmmaking. So, it’s no wonder that so many undergrads tend to choose AI instead of a competent essay writer to work on the most complex book reviews, essays, research papers, and other tasks that require meticulous writing skills. Sounds impressive, right? But the question is…is the AI generator as flawless as it seems to be? Does the know-it-all mechanism meet all the criteria of a qualified writer? Is it a good idea to rely on it in your next application or argumentative essay writing? Or perhaps nothing can replace the good old human touch? Let’s see.
Top 5 Best Online Essay Writing Services That Not Using AI In Their Work
We’ve collaborated with five legit custom writing services in order to have an opportunity to analyze them and see if they’re something that no AI generator can beat. We’ve tested our top picks to see if they use no AI in their work and craft only original content as they promise on their websites. The goal? To identify the list of online essay writing services that keep up with the existing standards with human touch and professionalism as the main ingredient in their work. Here go the sites with the best essay writers for complex papers on board:
- CustomWritings.com. Overall best essay writing service for college and university level papers.
- AffordablePapers.com. Here’s where you’ve got the best value for your money. The best cheap essay writing service for students living on a budget.
- AdvancedWriters.com. A team of extra-competent writers and editors with vast educational backgrounds.
- FastEssay.com. If you’re looking for immediate freelance writing help with excellent turnaround time, this is the go-to platform.
- ThePensters.com. The most flexible and professional essay writing service we’ve met on the way.
- WriteMyEssays.com. Excellent customer care and individual approach to all types of assignments. DoMyEssay.net. The best fast essay writing service with timely completion of 98% of orders.
In our search, we wanted to identify the most dependable and flexible companies that help college and university students when they can’t do the job themselves. And we did it! Now that you have the answer to your “I need the best website to write my essays and research papers!” concern, make sure to get more details on every service before choosing your personal helper. But before that, we’ll get back to the AI question to clarify the phenomenon and prove the most fantastic generator can’t beat the best write my essay service for all types of papers.
Why Using AI for Essays is a Bad Idea
Chances are you have already tried using AI for your term paper, book review, or admissions essay. While the magic generator can produce tons of paragraphs of perfectly written text on any topic possible (with zero grammar mistakes, of course!), some other aspects should be considered as well. How about unique perspectives and in-depth research? And where are analysis and creativity that are an essential part of the admission essay, article, or research paper? Never expect that from an AI generator.
Human Touch and Authenticity
While AI text generator can produce the best quality content fast, it still lacks nuances like emotional depth, understanding, and unique perspectives that a human writer can boast of. When it comes to the so-called human touch in the process of writing, it comprises different qualities that are deep-rooted in human experiences and emotions. This, in turn, allows us to infuse our words, word combinations, and sentences with empathy, creativity, and cultural context. The writer, made of flesh and blood, possesses the ability to draw from unique cultural backgrounds, personal experiences (that no machine can ever have!), and intricate emotions that gadgets can’t replicate. When you work with a professional writer, they can weave together the most intricate narratives that hook readers on a profound level. The highest quality prose touches the human audience, making them recall their own experiences and evoking the most genuine feelings as a response. All this results in evolving and dynamic texts.
Tailored Research and Insights
Human essay writers provide a level of tailored research and insights that surpass that of an online text generator. Due to vast experience, they can easily delve into the most challenging topics, using analytical skills, activating critical thinking, and a nuanced understanding of the most diverse sources. As a result, they can provide a customized and comprehensive perspective on the subject under study. What makes human writers more preferable is known as the two-way feedback process. In contrast to AI generators, people can engage in a dynamic exchange with their target readers. Professionals are perfectly adept at both receiving critiques today and using those to refine their works tomorrow. Thus, they can be as precise as possible – something that AI generators lack.
Feedback and Iteration
Human writers provide an essential dimension that helps them stand against the background of the AI world. In other words, they can provide valuable feedback and engage in iterative processes. Professional writers can actively critique, assess, as well as refine their text content on the basis of particular criteria, feedback, or preferences of readers or clients. This feedback loop is a crucial aspect in the creative process of writing since it allows for a never-ending improvement and refinement of text. Someone you hire to work on your papers can easily absorb suggestions, input, and critiques. Then, they tend to use those in order to boost the clarity, quality, and impact of their prose. The so-called iterative approach is the solid guarantee that the final product complies with or exceeds the existing standards and conveys the intended message in the most effective manner.
What Unique Offer Can Essay Writing Services Make as Opposed to AI
While Artificial Intelligence has become a real revolution in various aspects of human life, there are still loads of advantages that only the best essay writing services can boast of. Check out some unique offers that a reputed custom writing website can make, setting them apart from Artificial Intelligence:
- Personalized understanding. A human touch is something that no AI can boast of. Human writers consider all the nuances of the “I need to pay someone to write my essay” order and craft the piece in the exact preferences and requirements of the most demanding client.
- Subject matter expertise. Online companies usually recruit writers and editors with supreme knowledge in different niches. Thus, they have those who have a deep understanding of the most complex and nuanced topics.
- Contextual & cultural sensitivity. Only human writers can boast of being able to understand both contextual and cultural subtleties that no machine can ever get.
- Diverse writing styles. Professionals who write papers on a regular basis know how to adapt their writing style to match the most unique requirements of this or that project. They can emulate narrative, humoristic, academic, and many other styles to help you with the most challenging paper. To cut a long story short, while Artificial Intelligence text generator has made some unbelievable strides in producing content, it still doesn’t have enough adaptability, understanding, and contextual nuance that a human being can easily demonstrate. Whenever in need of creative writing, approach online professionals who can guarantee personalized attention to your requirements – the quality that is still unmatched by AI.
CustomWritings.com
Dedicated to helping college students, CustomWritings.com offers timely assistance with academic papers and content needed for email campaigns, press releases, blog posts, and landing pages. In addition to the custom writing options, the service is the go-to place for professional proofreading and editing features. With more than 500 qualified writers on board, CustomWritings.com can handle loads of different paper types at the same time.
No matter the hour you post your order, the reps of the custom writing company will get back to you instantly. The agents are available either via live chat or email.
The company renders all the services that are friendly to student budgets. The money that you may be required to pay is aimed towards students, so all the undergrads can afford to work with competent writing specialists. Keep in mind that all the prices are based on the number of pages, the deadline (hours, days, weeks, etc.), and the academic level of your project. The minimum price you will be required to pay for the project of undergrad level (yrs. 3-4) written within the 1-month deadline will cost you $18 per page. You will be able to choose currency during checkout.
AffordablePapers.com
Established in 2005, the company has become a reputed source for college and university undergrads looking for professional writing solutions. Speeches, book reviews, research papers, book reports, movie reviews, theses, dissertations, coursework, and annotated bibliographies are just some of the projects the cheap essay writing service reps can tackle as 1,2,3.
The service is affordable for most college and university students on the lookout for companies that can handle “write my essay cheap” orders. Starting from $7 per page, the company owners know how to set the pricing policy to maintain the right balance between quality and rates. What is more, AffordablePapers.com offers a generous discount on a regular basis to make its features as affordable as possible to a greater number of students.
The deadlines offered at AffordablePapers.com are prompt. If you wonder, “I need someone cheap write my essay and fast,” you can have your essay done as fast as 4 hours, AffordablePapers is at your service. The longest deadline is 14 days. So, the customers should not worry about meeting the deadline specified by the tutor.
AdvancedWriters.com
With the highest standards of quality service, AdvancedWriters.com is a reputed and easy-to-use service providing all sorts of academic assistance around the clock. The company is primarily a college and university paper writing helper catering to high school students and other categories of clients as well. What is more, the overall scope of service also includes the so-called business-centric features, like blog posts, business plans, and journal articles. PhD and MA-level writers can also deal with scholarship and admission help requests.
There’s a full refund option available for those who come to the website with a “Please, write my essay online fast!” request. At AdvancedWriters.com, you get a refund within 14 days of paper delivery. If you haven’t approved the initial or revised version of the project, you’re welcome to receive all of your money. In all the other cases, a partial refund is available.
Based on our analysis, the company provides professionally written papers in fields like Civil Nursing, Medicine, and Nursing. To receive the paper free from plagiarism and crafted up to your requirements, ensure to specify the subject, topic, formatting issues, and number of pages. If you can’t come up with the right topic, the company has talented minds who can do that for you.
FastEssay.com
If you seek an immediate essay writing service, FastEssay.com is one of the reliable reps of the niche. With all the writers profiled on the site, the company provides clear and concise info about every expert engaged in the writing process. The variety of services rendered at FastEssay is diverse, starting from essays and case studies to research papers and even dissertations. As you post your order, you are required to specify the details, such as the academic level, the number of pages, and the deadline. All the payment methods are secure and safe, which means neither your writer nor anyone else in the company has access to your funds or financial information.
As you approach the company with the “Please, write my college essay” request, the support team reps get back to you promptly. Besides, the writer assigned to your order stays online until the job is done and the order is delivered.
ThePensters.com
Having spent two years in the custom writing market, the company has more than 700 professional writers on board. The platform functions quite easily. In order to submit the order, you have to provide all necessary details, like the number of pages, the type of the paper, the academic level of the assignment, and the deadline. This will provide you with an opportunity to get bids from the most suitable writers offering their help. Once your personal expert is chosen, you’re welcome to stay in touch via email or online chat. Thus, you can have all the details clarified at any time. Self-motivated writers are one of the aspects of the company’s philosophy. Since the service provides ratings for its experts (based on clients' feedback), every expert is strongly motivated to do the best job and get top comments from customers. You can monitor the paper's progress and request improvements if you’re not 100% satisfied with the result. Working with the company is not a quiz but an easy journey. The website design is user-friendly, with all the features just a click away.
WriteMyEssays.com
Established in 2015, the company has more than eight years of providing professional instant academic help for undergrads at all academic levels. From essays, case studies, and reviews to research papers and dissertations, the company at WriteMyEssays.com is the go-to place for the most popular academic works.
Its hiring policy is strict. In order to become an expert on board and produce their first original and affordable essay, every writer undergoes several testing stages. What is more, the owners of the company evaluate each writer's performance on the author to see if they are up to the existing standards.
Before you post your “I need someone to write my essay” order, you’re welcome to calculate the price of your order at WriteMyEssays.com. Just ensure to specify the details, like academic level, deadline, number of pages, and the type of paper needed, and the total price will pop up. For instance, the paper that we ordered was a discussion essay of 825 words (3 pages) for a college-level (1-2 yrs.) student with a 2-day deadline. The total price turned out to be $26 per page. The company sets budget-friendly prices so that high school, college, and university students can afford their service.
DoMyEssay.net
DoMyEssay.net is a typical custom writing service dealing with “Please, write my college essay for me” requests from college and university-level students. Qualified in a wide range of assignment writing, the service is also a reliable provider of proofreading, rewriting, and editing services. Since the features were added to the service not long ago, it’s a sign the company is evolving and progressing.
Do My Essay with fast turnaround time, produces reviews, coursework, essays, term papers, dissertations, and even creative writing documents. Plus, users are welcome to order homework help in any field of study, from history and sociology to math.
In addition to the computer version, the company has a mobile alternative that is easy to use and comfy for those who prefer working on the phone. The website design is eye-friends, with all the key features displayed on the main page.
You’re welcome to order professionally written papers from native English-speaking authors for a decent price. The latter can be calculated using the online calculator. The 2-day deadline essay of any type containing two pages will cost you $26 per page. Every client can pick a longer deadline for any of the papers and keep the price of the order low.
FAQs
1. Is it bad to use AI for essays?
No, using AI for essays is not bad. What is more, it can be beneficial if used ethically and responsibly. For example, co-working with cheap essay-writing experts can help you boost your writing skills, become more proficient in your chosen study, save time, and much more.
2. Can AI write a good essay?
Yes, AI can generate a well-structured, high-quality, and coherent essay based on the requirements that you list. Nonetheless, it's important that the user reviews and edits the generated text in order to ensure it aligns with all the professor’s requirements and existing standards.
3. What is the problem with AI writer?
One of the key challenges Artificial intelligence generators are known for is that they produce content that lacks a personal touch. Texts might include zero nuanced understanding or context-specific insights. Plus, if you tend to over-rely on AI in your academic routine, this fact can hinder your personal development as a writer. It is crucial to make use of AI as a tool that helps you in the writing process rather than a replacement for your own thinking and prose production.