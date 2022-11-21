5 Best CBD Oils for Pain Relief and Inflammation - Fall Overview 2022

It's cold outside! You might have your knitwear, beanies, and boots ready, but have you found your ultimate must-have to manage inflamed joints and muscle pain?

Sometimes, keeping yourself warm isn't enough. The discomfort the chilly weather brings can last for quite some time, especially if you spend a lot of your time outdoors or you already have an underlying health condition. On top, the chronic pain may even affect your fall and winter plans!

One may use painkillers; however, many are inclined towards alternatives like CBD or cannabidiol in the past years because of their surmountable benefits. Using CBD oil for pain has been the talk of the town, regardless of the season. CBD oils are one of the most preferred CBD products by Americans. They can be easily purchased anywhere and they're very versatile.

To help you choose what's the perfect one for you, in this article, we look at the top 5 CBD oils in the market right now. We also dive deep into how CBD oil for pain relief works, and how to spot the best CBD oil in the market—using the same criteria we used to pick the top 5 CBD oils for Fall 2022.

Best Nighttime CBD Oil for Pain and Inflammation - Cornbread Hemp Whole Flower USDA-Organic CBD oil

Best Vegan CBD Oil for Pain - Joy Organics Organic Full-Spectrum CBD Tincture with THC

Best Delta-8 THC Oil Tincture for Pain - Mary Jane's CBD Dispensary Full-Spectrum CBD Oil/Delta 8 1:1 Ratio

Best Flavored CBD Oil For Pain - Mission Farms Full-Spectrum Max Relieve CBD Oil

Best Full-Spectrum CBD Oil for Pain - Beyond Botanicals Full-Spectrum CBD Oil

Why Do Muscle Pain and Joint Pain Get Worse in Fall (and Winter)?

Complaints of joint pain and chronic pain increase when the temperature drops. Though studies that exist are still inconclusive of the weather's clear, direct effect on health conditions, there's evidence that shows there's a relationship between pain, specifically arthritis pain, and weather variables of temperature.

In an interesting study called Cloudy with a Chance of Pain, daily data of over 2500 patients was collected over six months. Findings show patients experience relatively more painful days when the weather's damp and windy with low atmospheric pressure.

Isolated Mood Heightens Pain Sensitivity

Mood also plays a role in pain responses and pain tolerance—and changes in season may easily affect one's mood and energy. Cold weather may cause some to feel sluggish and to be in a depressed mood. In a study, the negative mood increases self-reported pain and decreases pain tolerance.

Poor Sleep Affects Pain Tolerance

During the fall and winter months, nights are longer. Though some may see this as beneficial to their sleep cycle, the changes produce the opposite effect. You may have restless sleep as we welcome the colder seasons—and this may be unfavorable to patients who experience chronic pain. Sleep loss amplifies the brain's pain-sensing regions and blocks the natural analgesia centers.

The CBD Oil Miracle and Pain Management

For centuries, the Cannabis plant has been used in various parts of the world for its healing properties and health benefits. To relieve pain, reduce inflammation, alleviate anxiety, and other more—the Cannabis plant has become an all-around remedy for most health problems. And until now, its compounds are still drawing increasing interest from the medical and other scientific research communities.

CBD oil for pain is not entirely a miracle, per se, and not hearsay. There's a whole science to back its health benefits...

CBD or cannabidiol interacts with the body's endocannabinoid system (ECS). The ECS maintains homeostasis within the body—and pain is part of homeostatic regulation that signals danger to your body. Here are scientific studies that can help you convince to use CBD oils for pain relief:

CBD may help to manage pain, specifically chronic pain, by affecting the activity of non-cannabinoid GPCRs and ion channels.

CBD in CBD oils for pain also are likely to reduce nociceptive and neuropathic pain.

CBD has anti-inflammatory effects that may be effective in reducing inflammation and managing pain caused by it.

Another cannabinoid that chronic pain patients would benefit from is THC or tetrahydrocannabinol. Though THC is notorious for its psychoactive properties, THC also has pain-relieving benefits. THC can bind to both CB1 and CB2 receptors.

Most CBD Oils, except the ones with the isolate CBD oil, have THC in them. However, be careful about what CBD oil for pain relief will you purchase. The full-spectrum hemp extract on CBD oils is the most preferred as one can benefit from the entourage effect, where there's a boost of the health benefits of CBD and other cannabinoids because of the addition of terpenes. Pure CBD oils with CBD isolate extracts are recommended for those who don't want a false positive on their drug tests.

Why The Best CBD Oils Are Preferable Than Painkillers

CBD oils have become a popular alternative in managing pain symptoms since painkillers pose acute to serious side effects. According to a study, taking a lot of painkillers may harm the lining of your stomach and even increase the risk of serious cardiovascular diseases. CBD, in its purest form, doesn't have those serious side effects.

Why Choose CBD Oils or CBD Oil Tinctures Over Other CBD Products

There are many CBD products in the market right now that are great for any of your pain management needs. There are CBD topicals that are perfect for those who need localized pain relief. Then, there are CBD cartridges for vaping.

However, CBD edibles like CBD gummies, CBD capsules, and especially CBD oils for pain are what we would highly recommend.

Taking CBD oil sublingually or by ingesting has high bioavailability ratings that make it the safest and most effective way to enjoy the CBD extracts' benefits. As vaping CBD or THC, despite it having the highest bioavailability, poses risk, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In addition, other CBD oils of reputable CBD brands come as topical CBD oil. It's easy to administer CBD oil however you want it!

How To Spot a High-Quality CBD Oil Perfect for Autumn

So, what CBD oil for pain is worth the buck?

Since the CBD industry has continued to expand and is still going through rapid growth, it pays to have a keen eye on finding the best CBD oil for pain before purchasing. Time to weed out sham CBD brands and determine which CBD company is really prioritizing the mental and physical wellbeing of everyone! Here are some factors to note when looking for the best CBD oil for pain relief:

Tested for purity - One way to check if you're buying CBD oil that's effective for relieving pain is to check the lab results of the CBD product when it was tested for contaminants and fit for its cannabinoid profile. No matter how much CBD oil for pain you take, it won't work if it doesn't have enough CBD in it. A potent CBD oil needs to be 100% safe. A certificate of analysis (COA) provided by the CBD brand can tell if the CBD product is free of impurities, aside from the FDA's directive.

The correct CBD dosage - CBD brands offer a wide variety of CBD oil for pain. They come in different CBD strengths, so anyone—whether you're a newbie or experienced—could benefit from CBD and other beneficial cannabinoids.

The other ingredients—The CBD oil flavors, textures, and even additional effects can be attributed to the other ingredients added to its recipe. The supplementary ingredients to the hemp plant extracts also help boost the CBD oil's shelf life and synergy with other cannabinoids.

The budget—CBD oils might take quite some time to take effect. Consistent usage is recommended to maximize the health benefits of your pain CBD oil. So as much as possible, purchase a CBD oil you can repurchase every time.

Top 5 CBD Oils for Pain Relief This Autumn