5 Best CBD Oils for Pain Relief and Inflammation - Fall Overview 2022

It's cold outside! You might have your knitwear, beanies, and boots ready, but have you found your ultimate must-have to manage inflamed joints and muscle pain?
Sometimes, keeping yourself warm isn't enough. The discomfort the chilly weather brings can last for quite some time, especially if you spend a lot of your time outdoors or you already have an underlying health condition. On top, the chronic pain may even affect your fall and winter plans!
One may use painkillers; however, many are inclined towards alternatives like CBD or cannabidiol in the past years because of their surmountable benefits. Using CBD oil for pain has been the talk of the town, regardless of the season. CBD oils are one of the most preferred CBD products by Americans. They can be easily purchased anywhere and they're very versatile.
To help you choose what's the perfect one for you, in this article, we look at the top 5 CBD oils in the market right now. We also dive deep into how CBD oil for pain relief works, and how to spot the best CBD oil in the market—using the same criteria we used to pick the top 5 CBD oils for Fall 2022.
- Best Nighttime CBD Oil for Pain and Inflammation - Cornbread Hemp Whole Flower USDA-Organic CBD oil
- Best Vegan CBD Oil for Pain - Joy Organics Organic Full-Spectrum CBD Tincture with THC
- Best Delta-8 THC Oil Tincture for Pain - Mary Jane's CBD Dispensary Full-Spectrum CBD Oil/Delta 8 1:1 Ratio
- Best Flavored CBD Oil For Pain - Mission Farms Full-Spectrum Max Relieve CBD Oil
- Best Full-Spectrum CBD Oil for Pain - Beyond Botanicals Full-Spectrum CBD Oil
Why Do Muscle Pain and Joint Pain Get Worse in Fall (and Winter)?
Complaints of joint pain and chronic pain increase when the temperature drops. Though studies that exist are still inconclusive of the weather's clear, direct effect on health conditions, there's evidence that shows there's a relationship between pain, specifically arthritis pain, and weather variables of temperature.
In an interesting study called Cloudy with a Chance of Pain, daily data of over 2500 patients was collected over six months. Findings show patients experience relatively more painful days when the weather's damp and windy with low atmospheric pressure.
Isolated Mood Heightens Pain Sensitivity
Mood also plays a role in pain responses and pain tolerance—and changes in season may easily affect one's mood and energy. Cold weather may cause some to feel sluggish and to be in a depressed mood. In a study, the negative mood increases self-reported pain and decreases pain tolerance.
Poor Sleep Affects Pain Tolerance
During the fall and winter months, nights are longer. Though some may see this as beneficial to their sleep cycle, the changes produce the opposite effect. You may have restless sleep as we welcome the colder seasons—and this may be unfavorable to patients who experience chronic pain. Sleep loss amplifies the brain's pain-sensing regions and blocks the natural analgesia centers.
The CBD Oil Miracle and Pain Management
For centuries, the Cannabis plant has been used in various parts of the world for its healing properties and health benefits. To relieve pain, reduce inflammation, alleviate anxiety, and other more—the Cannabis plant has become an all-around remedy for most health problems. And until now, its compounds are still drawing increasing interest from the medical and other scientific research communities.
CBD oil for pain is not entirely a miracle, per se, and not hearsay. There's a whole science to back its health benefits...
CBD or cannabidiol interacts with the body's endocannabinoid system (ECS). The ECS maintains homeostasis within the body—and pain is part of homeostatic regulation that signals danger to your body. Here are scientific studies that can help you convince to use CBD oils for pain relief:
- CBD may help to manage pain, specifically chronic pain, by affecting the activity of non-cannabinoid GPCRs and ion channels.
- CBD in CBD oils for pain also are likely to reduce nociceptive and neuropathic pain.
- CBD has anti-inflammatory effects that may be effective in reducing inflammation and managing pain caused by it.
Another cannabinoid that chronic pain patients would benefit from is THC or tetrahydrocannabinol. Though THC is notorious for its psychoactive properties, THC also has pain-relieving benefits. THC can bind to both CB1 and CB2 receptors.
Most CBD Oils, except the ones with the isolate CBD oil, have THC in them. However, be careful about what CBD oil for pain relief will you purchase. The full-spectrum hemp extract on CBD oils is the most preferred as one can benefit from the entourage effect, where there's a boost of the health benefits of CBD and other cannabinoids because of the addition of terpenes. Pure CBD oils with CBD isolate extracts are recommended for those who don't want a false positive on their drug tests.
Why The Best CBD Oils Are Preferable Than Painkillers
CBD oils have become a popular alternative in managing pain symptoms since painkillers pose acute to serious side effects. According to a study, taking a lot of painkillers may harm the lining of your stomach and even increase the risk of serious cardiovascular diseases. CBD, in its purest form, doesn't have those serious side effects.
Why Choose CBD Oils or CBD Oil Tinctures Over Other CBD Products
There are many CBD products in the market right now that are great for any of your pain management needs. There are CBD topicals that are perfect for those who need localized pain relief. Then, there are CBD cartridges for vaping.
However, CBD edibles like CBD gummies, CBD capsules, and especially CBD oils for pain are what we would highly recommend.
Taking CBD oil sublingually or by ingesting has high bioavailability ratings that make it the safest and most effective way to enjoy the CBD extracts' benefits. As vaping CBD or THC, despite it having the highest bioavailability, poses risk, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
In addition, other CBD oils of reputable CBD brands come as topical CBD oil. It's easy to administer CBD oil however you want it!
How To Spot a High-Quality CBD Oil Perfect for Autumn
So, what CBD oil for pain is worth the buck?
Since the CBD industry has continued to expand and is still going through rapid growth, it pays to have a keen eye on finding the best CBD oil for pain before purchasing. Time to weed out sham CBD brands and determine which CBD company is really prioritizing the mental and physical wellbeing of everyone! Here are some factors to note when looking for the best CBD oil for pain relief:
Tested for purity - One way to check if you're buying CBD oil that's effective for relieving pain is to check the lab results of the CBD product when it was tested for contaminants and fit for its cannabinoid profile. No matter how much CBD oil for pain you take, it won't work if it doesn't have enough CBD in it. A potent CBD oil needs to be 100% safe. A certificate of analysis (COA) provided by the CBD brand can tell if the CBD product is free of impurities, aside from the FDA's directive.
The correct CBD dosage - CBD brands offer a wide variety of CBD oil for pain. They come in different CBD strengths, so anyone—whether you're a newbie or experienced—could benefit from CBD and other beneficial cannabinoids.
The other ingredients—The CBD oil flavors, textures, and even additional effects can be attributed to the other ingredients added to its recipe. The supplementary ingredients to the hemp plant extracts also help boost the CBD oil's shelf life and synergy with other cannabinoids.
The budget—CBD oils might take quite some time to take effect. Consistent usage is recommended to maximize the health benefits of your pain CBD oil. So as much as possible, purchase a CBD oil you can repurchase every time.
Top 5 CBD Oils for Pain Relief This Autumn
Best Nighttime CBD Oil for Pain and Inflammation - Cornbread Hemp Whole Flower USDA-Organic CBD oil
PROS
- Available in three CBD strengths.
- Contains full-spectrum CBD extract.
- Sourced from hemp plant's mature flowers.
- Products are USDA-certified organic
- No flavoring and no preservatives present.
- Vegan and gluten-free
- With 900+ CBD Oil reviews on their website.
- Third-party Lab-tested.
CONS
- Contains THC.
About Cornbread Hemp:
Cornbread Hemp is a Kentucky-based CBD company that is known for its exceptional CBD products that are purely sourced from the mature flowers of hemp plants—none of the hemp leaves, stalks, and seeds. The Full Spectrum CBD Oil is sourced from hemp plants that are organically grown in the nutrition-rich soils and climate of Kentucky. As much as possible, they produce the purest CBD oils and CBD products possible; no preservatives and no flavorings.
Best Vegan CBD Oil for Pain - Joy Organics Organic Full-Spectrum CBD Tincture with THC
PROS
- USDA-certified CBD oil for pain.
- Contains full-spectrum CBD extract and a variety of phytonutrients.
- It can be taken day or night.
- Available in fresh lime flavor to mask the hemp plant's earthy taste.
CONS
- Contains a small amount of THC.
About Joy Organics:
Joy Organics is a family-owned company that has established itself as one of the most innovative when it comes to CBD manufacturing. Aside from the best-selling Joy Organic Full Spectrum CBD Tincture with THC, Joy Organics produces other CBD products that contain exquisite cannabinoid profiles and phytonutrients. Every time you buy Joy Organics CBD oil, feel relaxed and fulfilled, as this CBD brand also engages in various humanitarian efforts.
Best Delta-8 THC Oil Tincture for Pain - Mary Jane's CBD Dispensary Full-Spectrum CBD Oil/Delta 8 1:1 Ratio
PROS
- Contains full-spectrum hemp extract which is rich in delta-8 THC.
- Most potent CBD oil with delta-8 THC because of its 1:1 ratio.
- Boosted with all-natural ingredients.
- Each batch is tested in independent laboratories to avoid impurities.
CONS
- Contains delta-8 THC that can still trigger false positives on drug tests.
About Mary Jane's CBD Dispensary:
Mary Jane's CBD Dispensary is well-known as they have over 100+ CBD products that may cater to anyone. Whether it be CBD and Delta 9, the most popular cannabinoids, or just pure hemp seed oil, you'll find a CBD oil formula or mix that will satisfy your needs. Besides MJCBDD Full Spectrum CBD Oli + Delta 8 1:1, their other CBD products can also be easily bought online and in their 26 physical stores across the United States.
Best Flavored CBD Oil for Pain - Mission Farms Full-Spectrum Max Relieve CBD Oil
PROS
- Specially concocted to have CBG (cannabigerol) and CBC (Cannabichromene); both cannabinoids have the potential to manage pain.
- Added essential oils like peppermint, rosemary, and clove.
- CBD oil is flavored with vanilla and mint.
- Third-party lab-tested.
CONS
- Contains THC.
- Needs more reviews online.
About Mission Farms:
Mission Farms is an Oregon-based CBD company that is slowly rising to the top of the CBD food chain. Their utmost commitment is to producing high-quality CBD products that are easily accessible to every American family. The Mission Farms Full Spectrum Max Relieve CBD Oil, for example, is specially formulated to bring maximum relief for anyone, including chronic pain patients. The Mission Farms hemp farm is in Bend, Oregon, which is known for producing some of the best hemp in the world.
Best Full-Spectrum CBD Oil for Pain - Beyond Botanicals Full-Spectrum CBD Oil
PROS
- CBD is extracted using the CO2 method, which yields the highest concentration.
- Mint-flavored full-spectrum CBD oil for pain.
- Tested for purity in a 3rd-party laboratory.
CONS
- For professionals who are expecting a random drug test in the workplace, be wary of its THC content.
About Beyond Botanicals:
Beyond Botanicals entered the CBD industry playing field in 2017. Their CBD manufacturing and CBD retailing revolve around three core values: quality, transparency, and Education. The relentless pursuit to educate people about the benefits of hemp plant cannabinoids is what Beyond Botanicals' mission is all about. All of their hemp-derived products, including Full Spectrum CBD Oil, are very affordable and yet very effective.
Conclusion: The Ultimate Pick for Staying Pain-free This Fall
Around 50.2 million American adults experience chronic pain on most days, according to the 2019 National Health Interview Survey. CBD oil has been effective in reducing pain and inflammation. It is a natural product that does not have the same side effects as prescription medications. CBD oil is also non-addictive and does not interact with other medications you may be taking. Choosing the best CBD oil for pain and inflammation will help you reduce your symptoms and improve your overall wellness.
