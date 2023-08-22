10 Reasons to Join the Euro Soccer Community

1. IT’S MORE THAN JUST SOCCER!

2. TODDLERS! IT’S THE PERFECT PLACE TO START YOUR SOCCER JOURNEY.

3. AN EXCELLENT INTRODUCTION TO THE SOCCER FUNDAMENTALS

4. IDEAL FOR BEGINNERS

Age groups and class times:

5. YEAR-ROUND SOCCER!

We teach soccer fundamentals to children and toddlers in a fun and safe environment.Euro Soccer USA teaches kids ages 18 months to 12 years old how to be skilled soccer players, excellent teammates, caring individuals and community-minded members of society with strong character. It isn’t all about the game—it’s about the kids, the coaches and the future.Not only will you improve your soccer skills, but our Weekend Toddler Soccer program (18 months–3 years) will also help you develop those all-important social and motor skills and build your muscle strength and aerobic capacity. All these skills will help you in different sports and other aspects of your lives. Learn more here about Weekend Toddler Soccer for ages 18 months to 3 yearsOur Weekend Soccer Academy for children ages 4–12, our grassroots-level program, is an excellent introduction to the beautiful game in a fun and relaxed environment. As well as teaching your child the proper technique to control the ball, dribble, pass and shoot the right way, our focus is on sportsmanship, social interaction and, most importantly, having fun. Learn more here about Weekend Soccer Academy for ages 4–12.Euro Soccer USAWe divide our classes by age and ability, which makes our program ideal for beginners, intermediate-level players and siblings alike.Toddlers, 18–24 months: 10:15–10:45 amMini Kickers, age 2–3 years: 10:15–11am4–5 years: 9–10am6–8 years (divided groups): 9–10:15 am9–12 years: 9–10:30am

We offer 8- to 11-week soccer training sessions in spring, summer, fall and winter. Our New 11-week Fall Season Kicks off Saturdays – Sep 9th – Nov 18th

7. QUALIFIED COACHES RUN US!

8. LEARN TO PLAY THE EURO SOCCER WAY.

9. LIMITED COMPLIMENTARY CLASSES AVAILABLE TO NEW PLAYERS.

10. PARENTS LOVE US!