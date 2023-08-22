10 Reasons to Join the Euro Soccer Community

1. IT’S MORE THAN JUST SOCCER!Euro Soccer USA teaches kids ages 18 months to 12 years old how to be skilled soccer players, excellent teammates, caring individuals and community-minded members of society with strong character. It isn’t all about the game—it’s about the kids, the coaches and the future.
2. TODDLERS! IT’S THE PERFECT PLACE TO START YOUR SOCCER JOURNEY.Not only will you improve your soccer skills, but our Weekend Toddler Soccer program (18 months–3 years) will also help you develop those all-important social and motor skills and build your muscle strength and aerobic capacity. All these skills will help you in different sports and other aspects of your lives.
Learn more here about Weekend Toddler Soccer for ages 18 months to 3 years
3. AN EXCELLENT INTRODUCTION TO THE SOCCER FUNDAMENTALSOur Weekend Soccer Academy for children ages 4–12, our grassroots-level program, is an excellent introduction to the beautiful game in a fun and relaxed environment. As well as teaching your child the proper technique to control the ball, dribble, pass and shoot the right way, our focus is on sportsmanship, social interaction and, most importantly, having fun.
Learn more here about Weekend Soccer Academy for ages 4–12.
4. IDEAL FOR BEGINNERSWe divide our classes by age and ability, which makes our program ideal for beginners, intermediate-level players and siblings alike.
Age groups and class times:Toddlers, 18–24 months: 10:15–10:45 am
Mini Kickers, age 2–3 years: 10:15–11am
4–5 years: 9–10am
6–8 years (divided groups): 9–10:15 am
9–12 years: 9–10:30am
5. YEAR-ROUND SOCCER!
We offer 8- to 11-week soccer training sessions in spring, summer, fall and winter. Our New 11-week Fall Season Kicks off Saturdays – Sep 9th – Nov 18thEuro Soccer USA offers prorated pricing so families can sign up before or anytime during a season. We understand that families’ busy schedules can change, so don’t worry if you miss a soccer class. We offer make-up classes for free and also offer drop-in classes.
7. QUALIFIED COACHES RUN US!We’ve been successfully teaching children soccer for 18 years. We were established in 2005 in Central Florida by Soccer Science graduate and UEFA-licensed head coach and owner Denver Newton. Euro Soccer USA is a licensed member of the US Soccer Federation (USSF) and National Soccer Coaches Association of America (NSCAA) as a professional soccer training organization.
8. LEARN TO PLAY THE EURO SOCCER WAY.Our coaching is infused with a European flair, making learning fun and interactive. We strive to positively impact your child’s life beyond just the game of soccer through games designed to improve motor skills and teach valuable fundamental teamwork and critical thinking lessons.
9. LIMITED COMPLIMENTARY CLASSES AVAILABLE TO NEW PLAYERS.We love our program and know you will too, so we offer new families a risk-free, complimentary introduction class.
10. PARENTS LOVE US!In Los Angeles, parents voted Euro Soccer USA the #1 development soccer program for beginner soccer players ages 18 months to 12 years. See what parent Andrius J had to say:
"We are so grateful to coach Denver and his team for doing a great job. My son is 5 years old, and he loves soccer classes with Euro Soccer USA. The coach's team is very skilful, patient, and fun. Every child gets personal attention. We are fortunate to have this club in our neighborhood.”
Registration for our Fall Season at XL Soccer World Winter Park is now open! Sign up here for Weekend Toddler Soccer and Sign up here for Weekend Soccer Academy for 4 to 12-year-olds.
