Ziggie's Pizza is up and running, Hunger Street Tacos is open in Winter Garden, and the Great Irish Hooley is back 

OPENINGS:

Hunger Street Tacos has opened its long-awaited second location inside the Plant Street Market in Winter Garden ... Domu Lab, the chef incubator and culinary component of The Neighbors at East End Market, will launch its eight-seat rotating chef's table with a modern French-Vietnamese concept by chef Tung Phan called Camille. Look for an October opening ... Ziggie's Pizza has taken over the space recently vacated by Perla's Pizza in Ivanhoe Village. The pizzeria is run by Christian Ziegler, one of the partners in the now-dissolved Perla's venture ... Gatlin Hall Brewing, the brewery/food hall at 4721 S. Orange Ave. in Edgewood, has opened. Da Kine Poke, Frenchy's Wood-Fired Pizza and Willy's Original (offering smashburgers and chicken sandwiches) are the hall's food vendors ... Vera Asian, offering rice and noodle bowls, has opened in the UnionWest Building in Creative Village ... Rita's Italian Ice, serving frozen custard, Italian ice, gelato, concretes and milkshakes, has opened at 5030 W. State Road 46 in Sanford ... Kona Poké will open its third restaurant later this year in Apopka ... Karina's Confectioneries, specializing in buttercream botanicals, has joined East End Market's incubator kitchen. Customers can place orders at karinasconfectioneries.com and pick up intricate floral cupcakes Wednesday to Saturday at East End ... Chevy's at Lake Buena Vista has moved into the old Duffy's space at 4158 Conroy Road ... Adega Gaucha Brazilian Grill has opened in the old Cafe Mineiro Brazilian Steakhouse space at 8204 Crystal Clear Lane near the Florida Mall.

NEWS+EVENTS:

The Great Irish Hooley returns to Raglan Road at Disney Springs from Sept. 3-6. Irish music, unique brews and specialty dishes will be offered throughout the weekend. Visit raglanroad.com for more ... SeaWorld's Craft Beer Festival takes place Fridays to Sundays (plus Labor Day) until Sept. 12 featuring more than 100 craft brews as well as food items. Prices start at $50. Visit seaworldorlando.com for more ... Reyes Mezcaleria will host the James Beard Foundation's Taste America Dinner Nov. 4. Chefs Wendy Lopez (Reyes) and Huy Tin (Seito Sushi Baldwin Park) will prepare a multi-course menu with beverage pairings. Tickets are being sold by the pair for $300. Visit jamesbeard.org/events to purchase.

