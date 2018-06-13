Zero Degrees opens on West Colonial, New Moon Market expanding, plus more in Orlando foodie news 

OPENINGS

Grain & Ember, a new wood-fired pizza concept by Pizzeria Roberti's Joseph Roberti, will open inside Sanford food hall Henry's Depot when it opens this fall ... Fuzzy's Taco Shop has opened next to Orange County Brewers on Orange Avenue downtown ... Paris Banh Mi will open in the former Phantom Bar & Lounge space on East Colonial Drive next door to the Snap! gallery this summer ... Zero Degrees, the popular Asian-Hispanic chain with its signature "mangonada" slushy, has opened near the 1st Oriental Supermarket plaza on West Colonial Drive ... The Hangry Bison, offering burgers, bourbon and beer, has opened in the old Firefly Bar & Kitchen space in Winter Park Village ... Agave Azul will open June 18 in the old Square 1 Burgers space on South Orlando Avenue in Winter Park ... New Moon Market in College Park will expand into the space next door ... Look for Boku Sushi and Dixie Belle's Cafe to open along with Midici Pizza at the under-construction Maitland City Centre ... Shoufi Mahfi Mediterranean Grill, specializing in Lebanese fare, has opened in the Sand Lake Corners plaza on John Young Parkway.

NEWS

The James Beard Foundation's Blended Burger Project is back for its fourth year with K Restaurant, Orlando Meats, Urbain 40 and 310 Park Restaurants (Lakeside, Park South, Lake Nona) participating. The Blended Burger Project encourages chefs to make healthier, more sustainable burgers by blending ground meat with at least 25 percent mushrooms into their patties. Visit the restaurants and ask for the "blended burger."

EVENTS

Ruth's Chris Steak Houses in Winter Park, Restaurant Row and Lake Mary host Caymus Wine Dinners on June 21, 22 and 24. Visit ruthschris.com for seating availability ... Morimoto Asia's second installment of its Guest Chef Series is Sunday, June 24, with the Polite Pig's James & Julie Petrakis joining chef Yuhi Fujinaga for Pigs N' Pints from noon-3 p.m. Cost is $55; $25 children ... Bite Night, the chef-driven celebration of the publication of BITE magazine, is June 25 at the Orchid Garden Ballroom at 7 p.m. Tickets are $45 or $70 VIP, and can be purchased at bitenight orlando.com ... Mark your calendars: After a two-year hiatus, Appetite for the Arches, a fundraiser held by the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Florida, will return in March of 2019.

