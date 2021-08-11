Zaza New Cuban Diner will open a sixth location, Tabla will open a third, plus more more restaurant news 

OPENINGS: Norman's, the much-anticipated restaurant from Norman Van Aken, is now slated to open at the Dellagio Town Center in Dr. Phillips early next year ... Tabla, the top-notch Indian restaurant with locations near Universal Studios and on Park Avenue in Winter Park, will open an outpost this winter in the old Rubio's Coastal Grill space in Lake Nona ... Oro, a "high-energy" Mexican concept from the owners of downtown nightclubs Celine, Ember and Tier, will open at 331 S. Park Ave. in the space that previously housed Mon Petit Cherie Cafe in Winter Park ... The same group will also bring a "sports club" (think high-end sports bar meets nightclub) to the recently shuttered Finnhenry's Public House space at 39 N. Orange Ave. ... Zaza New Cuban Diner will open its sixth location, this one in the former Burgerim space at 1351 Alafaya Trail in Oviedo. Look for an October opening ...

Kyoto Sushi and Grill will open its Winter Park location in the old Spoleto space at 349 N. Orlando Ave. next month ... Git-N-Messy, the barbecue concept by the late Chuck Cobb, will open a stall inside Henry's Depot in Sanford this October. Cobb teamed up with Chris Poulos to open Red-Eye's Git-N-Messy Smokehouse & Tavern in Winter Springs last year. The Henry's Depot location will serve as a pilot program for eventual GNM franchises.

NEWS+EVENTS: Perla's Pizza in Ivanhoe Village has closed. Principals Mike Collantes (Taglish, Soseki) and Christian Ziegler have dissolved their partnership, but the pizzeria next door to the Thirsty Topher will live on under a different name with Ziegler taking the reins. The new pizzeria may open this weekend ... AJ's Press, the Longwood sandwich joint, has closed after four years ... Orlando Burger Week has kicked off and goes through Aug. 25 with scores of restaurants offering $6 burgers. Visit orlandoburgerweek.com for info on participating restaurants, maps and to download your virtual passport.

