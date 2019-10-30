October 30, 2019 Music » Picks

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge Fat Night is playing WPRK's Fox Fest at Rollins College on Saturday

Photo via Fat Night/Bandcamp

Fat Night is playing WPRK's Fox Fest at Rollins College on Saturday

WPRK's Fox Fest at Rollins, Argentinian heavy metal on I-Drive, Destroy Orbison at Lou's, and more Orlando music picks 

By

All Hallows Eve Punk Rock Show and Karaoke Spooktacular

Five local punk bands and Halloween- (or not) themed karaoke is the recipe for an evening of seasonal mayhem. 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Uncle Lou's, free

Circuit Church

The Circuit Church family – Void Machine, Zap Danger, Pressurewave – lay down spooky modular atmospheres until past the witching hour. Do NOT yell for "The Monster Mash" (though I might). 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at the Nook on Robinson, free

Ambient Chess Club

Local electronic mad scientists Ben Tiptonford, Fatal Flower and Ron Dahl create musical soundtracks for, yes, chess games.

7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Stardust Video, $5

Fox Fest

Join WPRK at their free musical celebration on the Rollins College campus, featuring Fat Night, Glass House Point and New Generation Branches Steel Orchestra. 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Rollins College, free

Rata Blanca

Argentinian heavy metal gods (it's true) bring their instrumental pyrokinetics to International Drive. Make sure to properly stretch your neck before headbanging to these classic anthems.

9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Señor Frog's, $35-$55

Destroy Orbison

More stragglers from Fest – Amuse and the incredibly-named Destroy Orbison – hit Lou's in the company of locals Rushmore and Problem Pack.

8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at Uncle Lou's, $5

Daikaiju

With a look that recalls the Great Muta and a sound that's like a Ventures on steroids and amphetamines, you never know what to expect with Daikaiju. We'd wager they'll make use of every inch of floor space.

9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 at Will's Pub, $7

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Tags: , , ,

  |  

More Picks »

Speaking of...

Latest in Picks

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Worldwide punk showcase Foreign Dissent brings the universal language of outrage to Orlando Read More

  2. Satanic doo-wop duo Twin Temple dance with the devil in Orlando this week Read More

  3. You can hear the Florida ocean and beaches in the B Boys' sound this Sunday in Orlando Read More

  4. Taking Back Sunday run through 20 years of hits in Orlando this week Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation