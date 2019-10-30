WPRK's Fox Fest at Rollins, Argentinian heavy metal on I-Drive, Destroy Orbison at Lou's, and more Orlando music picks 

All Hallows Eve Punk Rock Show and Karaoke Spooktacular

Five local punk bands and Halloween- (or not) themed karaoke is the recipe for an evening of seasonal mayhem. 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Uncle Lou's, free

Circuit Church

The Circuit Church family – Void Machine, Zap Danger, Pressurewave – lay down spooky modular atmospheres until past the witching hour. Do NOT yell for "The Monster Mash" (though I might). 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at the Nook on Robinson, free

Ambient Chess Club

Local electronic mad scientists Ben Tiptonford, Fatal Flower and Ron Dahl create musical soundtracks for, yes, chess games.

7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Stardust Video, $5

Fox Fest

Join WPRK at their free musical celebration on the Rollins College campus, featuring Fat Night, Glass House Point and New Generation Branches Steel Orchestra. 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Rollins College, free

Rata Blanca

Argentinian heavy metal gods (it's true) bring their instrumental pyrokinetics to International Drive. Make sure to properly stretch your neck before headbanging to these classic anthems.

9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Señor Frog's, $35-$55

Destroy Orbison

More stragglers from Fest – Amuse and the incredibly-named Destroy Orbison – hit Lou's in the company of locals Rushmore and Problem Pack.

8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at Uncle Lou's, $5

Daikaiju

With a look that recalls the Great Muta and a sound that's like a Ventures on steroids and amphetamines, you never know what to expect with Daikaiju. We'd wager they'll make use of every inch of floor space.

9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 at Will's Pub, $7