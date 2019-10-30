WPRK's Fox Fest at Rollins, Argentinian heavy metal on I-Drive, Destroy Orbison at Lou's, and more Orlando music picks 

All Hallows Eve Punk Rock Show and Karaoke Spooktacular
Five local punk bands and Halloween- (or not) themed karaoke is the recipe for an evening of seasonal mayhem. 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Uncle Lou's, free
Circuit Church
The Circuit Church family – Void Machine, Zap Danger, Pressurewave – lay down spooky modular atmospheres until past the witching hour. Do NOT yell for "The Monster Mash" (though I might). 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at the Nook on Robinson, free
Ambient Chess Club
Local electronic mad scientists Ben Tiptonford, Fatal Flower and Ron Dahl create musical soundtracks for, yes, chess games.
7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Stardust Video, $5
Fox Fest
Join WPRK at their free musical celebration on the Rollins College campus, featuring Fat Night, Glass House Point and New Generation Branches Steel Orchestra. 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Rollins College, free
Rata Blanca
Argentinian heavy metal gods (it's true) bring their instrumental pyrokinetics to International Drive. Make sure to properly stretch your neck before headbanging to these classic anthems.
9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Señor Frog's, $35-$55
Destroy Orbison
More stragglers from Fest – Amuse and the incredibly-named Destroy Orbison – hit Lou's in the company of locals Rushmore and Problem Pack.
8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at Uncle Lou's, $5
Daikaiju
With a look that recalls the Great Muta and a sound that's like a Ventures on steroids and amphetamines, you never know what to expect with Daikaiju. We'd wager they'll make use of every inch of floor space.
9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 at Will's Pub, $7Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.