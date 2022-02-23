World Famous House of Mac coming to SoDo, Sand Lake Food Trucks Park is open and more Orlando food news 

OPENINGS & CLOSINGS: The Yardery, serving Montreal-style sourdough bagels, backyard barbecue favorites and pizza, has opened at 415 E. Fourth St. in Sanford ... Miami celeb hotspot World Famous House of Mac will open its first location outside of South Florida in an old Pizza Hut space in SoDo. Apart from mac & cheese, WFHOM will offer wings, burgers, pastas, pizzas and fresh-squeezed juices. Opening is planned for late April/early May ... Sand Lake Food Trucks Park has opened on West Sand Lake Road near Kirkman Road, featuring 30 food trucks specializing in Latin-leaning cuisine as well as barbecue, Middle Eastern, crepes, donuts, ice cream and more ... Wafu, the food trailer griddling Japanese taiyaki waffles, has found a permanent home on the second floor of East End Market. Wafu will take over the Dochi space when the mochi donut shop moves downstairs into the former Olde Hearth Bread Co. space this summer ...

Romi and Keith Mawardi, the local team behind Mathers Social Gathering, The Wellborn and Robinson Room, will open Plantees, a vegan burger and shake joint in the converted Mills Avenue Coin Laundry building next to Will's Pub. Former Cask & Larder and Black Bean Deli chef Nick Grecco will head up the kitchen. Look for Plantees to open in late spring ... L.A.-based chain Dave's Hot Chicken will open its first Orlando-area eatery at Waterford Lakes Town Center this spring. A second location will open in the old World of Beer space on Cranes Roost Boulevard in Altamonte Springs this summer ... In Lake Mary, Cocina Maya Mexican Grill & Mezcaleria has opened in the plaza on the corner of 17-92 and Weldon Boulevard. Nearby, Coyoacán Cocina & Tequila will open in the former Lale Turkish Cuisine space in the Park Place plaza in Heathrow.

NEWS & EVENTS: Birds & Brews, a backyard party featuring live music, snacks and beer tastings from Tactical Brewing, Redlight Redlight, Ten10 Brewing, Ivanhoe Park Brewing and the Ravenous Pig Brewing Co., takes place from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, at the recently opened patio space at The Monroe. Tickets are $35. Visit themonroeorlando.com for more.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to [email protected]