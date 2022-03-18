Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

March 18, 2022

Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival returns for its 63rd year this weekend 

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA WINTER PARK SIDEWALK ART FESTIVAL/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival/Facebook

One of the nation's oldest and largest outdoor art festivals is back for its 63rd year.

The Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival is a free event kicks off today (March 18) and runs through March 20. On Friday and Saturday, the art fest starts at 9 a.m. to 6 p.m and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.



About 900 global artists applied to be in this year's festival. There will be a variety of fine arts and crafts: media 3-D, photography, clay digital art, glass, graphics, and more.

Besides artwork, guests will get to enjoy and relax with live entertainment by Flint Blade, Renato and Giani, Paint it Black, Patchouli, David & Eli, The Fly Casuals, and other performers.

The fest will have a variety of food vendors and there are many local cafes and restaurants in the area like 4 Rivers Smokehouse, Agave Azul, Another Broken Egg, Antonella's Pizzeria, and others. There will be merchandise sales tents selling WPSAF memorabilia and T-shirts.

The little ones can also enjoy their time at the fest at the 'Children's Workshop'. Kiddos will be able to create their own artwork and take it home with them for free.

The WPSAF first debuted in March of 1960. It started off as a community project that brought together artists and art lovers from all around. About 350,000 guests attend each year and it is managed by many local volunteers.

For more information visit the Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival's website.



