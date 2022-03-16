Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

March 16, 2022

Winter Park power couple to join 'SNL''s Pete Davidson on rocket to space 

A notable Winter Park couple will join Pete Davidson and other civilians on a commercial spacecraft flight this month.

Marc and Sharon Hagle will be the first married couple to fly on a commercial spacecraft. Marc is the CEO of Tricor International Corporation. Sharon is the founder of SpaceKids Global and a board member of the onePulse Foundation.



"I think we've been very fortunate to be able to take this flight ... but the real plus of this is to come back and share this with the kids, with the next generation of future astronauts and get them inspired," Sharon told the Orlando Sentinel.

Sharon founded SpaceKids Global in 2015,  with the goal of empowering young girls and to inspire technology and science education. In 2021, they were able to collaborate with Central Florida's Girl Scouts of Citrus Council to send science experiments aboard the Space X cargo flight that was en route to the International Space Station.

The civilians are set to launch into space on March 23. This will be the 20th flight for the New Shepard spacecraft. After it returns to Earth it would have taken 20 people into space.

The Hagles had originally signed up to board the Virgin Galactic space flights back in 2010, but they have yet to announce those launches. The Hagles are still planning on boarding the Virgin Galactic when they announce their launches. They also plan on looking into flying with the SpaceX Dragon.

Others joining the crew are Marty Allen CEO of Party America, Dr. George Nield president of Commercial Space Technologies, and Jim Kitchen a professor from the University of North Carolina.

Blue Origin was founded by Jeff Bezos, their mission is to have more access to space through the help of reusable rockets.



