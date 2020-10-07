Winter Park gets a new omakase bar, two 'Top Chef' alums open a new spot in the Ritz-Carlton, plus more food news 

OPENINGS: Soseki, a 10-seat modern omakase concept by Taglish chef-owner Mike Collantes and former Kaizen Izakaya chef Denni Cha, will open in the space next to Vines & Forks on Fairbanks Avenue early next year. Look for the pair to stage preview dinners and a pop-up series of to-go lunch boxes out of the Emeril Lagasse Foundation Kitchen House & Culinary Garden in College Park ... Knife & Spoon, the steak and seafood concept by multiple James Beard Award nominee and two-time Top Chef contestant John Tesar, has opened in the old Norman's space inside the Ritz-Carlton. Top Chef alum and former PB&G chef Gerald Sombright is the chef de cuisine ... Beau Monde, a snazzy downtown cocktail bar and lounge, has opened on the second floor of the Magnolia at 13 S. Magnolia Ave. Advance reservations are encouraged to enter, though they will accept walk-ins. Dress nicely ...

What the Chuck, a smashburger stall by Tennessee Truffle's Nat Russell, has opened inside Henry's Depot in Sanford ... The Twisted Handle, in the old Brass Tap space in Mills Park, opened last weekend ... Java J's Coffeehouse, a mission-focused java joint, has opened on the corner of Mills and Lake Highland ... Aji Ceviche Bar has opened in the old Los Portales space on the corner of 436 and Howell Branch ... Also in Casselberry, longtime sushi fave Wa Sushi has found a new home in the former Reuben's Deli space at 924 State Road 436 in the Ollie's Bargain Outlet plaza. Look for them to open very soon ... A.G.'s Market, the 22,000-square-foot food hall in Winter Garden's Hamlin neighborhood, has delayed its opening to late 2020.

NEWS/EVENTS: Kadence in Audubon Park is instituting a phased reopening by offering two dinner experiences: the Kaya Dinner Series, a multicourse tasting exploring Japanese and Filipino flavors for $195, and the Sushi Tasting, a piece-by-piece nigiri omakase for $95. Both experiences will be offered Thursday through Saturday and, in some instances, Sunday lunch. Maximum capacity will be six persons ... The Swan and Dolphin Resort will stage the Food & Wine Classic: Limited Edition Oct. 17 and Oct. 30 from 5:30-8 p.m. Packages start at $395 and include a one-night stay and two tickets to the event. COVID protocols will be implemented.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to dining@orlandoweekly.com