February 24, 2022

Winter Haven's Peppa Pig Theme Park opens today 

Snort, snort, the world's first Peppa Pig’s theme park officially opens today.

Brought to life by Merlin Entertainment, which also owns nearby Legoland Florida Resort, the five-acre park features six rides based on the popular kid TV show’s characters, six play areas, slides, pop jets and more.



One of the theme park’s goals is to foster inclusivity and accessibility, therefore the park will offer wheelchair-adapted attractions like Peppa Pig’s Balloon Ride and Muddy Puddles Splash Pad.

Additionally, the park has been certified by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards as an Autism Center. The staff is trained to handle children and families with special needs and the rides have a sensitivity guide, which will explain what guests will experience on each ride, serving as a precaution for those sensitive to loud noises and bright lights.

The Peppa Pig Theme Park is open every day from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. One day tickets are $34.99 and other multi day ticket prices are also available. For more information visit their website. Before you go, take a look at our preview of the park.

This story originally appeared at Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.

