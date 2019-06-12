Wine Barn gets new owners and an updated name, Orchid Garden hosts Bite Night for the last time, plus more in our foodie news roundup 

OPENINGS

Humbl, the fast-casual, plant-based eatery we told you about back in March by celeb vegan chef Matthew Kenney and local entrepreneurs Paul Mascia and Eric Koeser, will open in the Windermere Village Shopping Plaza at 5845 Winter Garden Vineland Road on June 24 ... The Wine Barn in Winter Park got new owners a few months back and now it's going by the name of Vines & Forks by Wine Barn. The name reflects an expanded food menu which now includes fresh pastas and soups in addition to a bevy of wood-fired eats (pizzas, wings, meatballs and more) ... Grounding Roots will celebrate the opening of its Winter Park Palms plaza location on June 14 ... It took a while but the former home of Segafredo Zanetti and Four Rebels American Taco Kitchen in Mills Park will soon see Park Avenue's Belicoso Cigars & Cafe move in. No date has been announced as yet ... I Tea, offering everything from matcha to cheese tea, has opened inside the Lotte Plaza Market ... Pointe Orlando will undergo a $32 million, one-year "transformative redevelopment" starting this fall. Also this fall at the Pointe, look for the Hampton Social, a Chicago-based restaurant chain "that evokes East Coast living in every aspect," to open.

CLOSINGS Manny's Original Chophouse in Baldwin Park has closed. A tenant for the vacated space hasn't been announced. Another Manny's Original Chophouse did open on State Road 436 in Altamonte Springs back in January.

NEWS

Camilo Velasco has left the Ravenous Pig and is now the executive chef at Disney's Old Key West Resort, overseeing all food and beverage operations including Olivia's Cafe, the resort's signature restaurant ... The Local Bar & Grill in College Park is now open for lunch every weekday starting at 11 a.m. ... Tibby's New Orleans Kitchen has launched its seasonal summer menu featuring such dishes as gator bites, boudin rolls and chicken-fried steak. Get it through Aug. 31 ... The Old Jailhouse in Sanford is offering a four-course prix-fixe meal for two for only $50. The "Summer Smash Dinner" menu is available Monday through Wednesday.

EVENTS

A few tickets remain for Bite Night, June 20 at 6 p.m. The event marks the last time it will be held at the Orchid Garden Ballroom before it's demolished to make way for a second tower in the SunTrust Center ... Local food blog TastyChomps will co-host a Macallan Scotch Dinner at Christner's Prime Steak & Lobster June 21 at 7 p.m. Cost $145 per person ... Chef Jamie McFadden of Cuisiniers Catered Cuisine will stage a pop-up at Quantum Leap Winery June 28 at 7 p.m. The four-course wine dinner of globally inspired fare costs $65.