Wine Bar George is about to open at Disney Springs, a second Orlando area Domu and more in local foodie news 

OPENINGS

Wine Bar George is slated for a possible opening at Disney Springs this weekend, pending final inspections. The 6,000-square-foot, two-floor space by master sommelier George Miliotes will offer more than 130 wines by the bottle, glass and ounce ... Domu will open its second area location in the old Mama Louise space in the Marketplace at Dr. Phillips early next year ... Foxtail Coffee continues to expand, this time into the old Rhino Subs space on Lee Road. No word yet on a target opening date ... Look for Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine to open later this year in the Hamlin Town Center in Winter Garden. Other restaurants opening in the still-under-construction plaza include Ford's Garage, Yeoman's Cask & Lion and Capone's Coal Fired Pizza ... Manhattan 44 will open any day now inside the Florida Mall. The sit-down restaurant will serve "international beer, wine and bites" including flatbreads, sliders, salads and such.

CLOSINGS

Emeril's Orlando announced it would serve its final gumbo on July 7. No word on what will replace one of the city's first celebrity chef-run restaurants. Emeril also closed down his Tchoup Chop inside the Royal Pacific Resort on Dec. 31 last year.

NEWS

Get ready, all you gastronomes: Bite30 gets underway June 1 with a host of restaurants offering multicourse prix-fixe dinner menus for $30 (see participating restaurants and menus at bite30.com). The monthlong event culminates in Bite Night, one of the best food events of the year June 25 at the Orchid Garden Ballroom (more information: bitenightorlando.com), as well as the release of BITE magazine, an annual guide to Orlando's dining scene ... Disney's space-themed restaurant inside Epcot's Future World will be run by the Patina Restaurant Group, who also run the Edison, Maria & Enzo's and Via Napoli ... The Barteca Restaurant Group, who run 31 Barcelona Wine Bars and Bartacos around the country, has been acquired by Del Frisco's Restaurant Group for $325 million. I guess that means more steak at Bartaco. Or more tacos at Del Frisco's.

EVENTS

The trio behind Kadence will hold their rescheduled Kamayan-style Filipino Dinner Monday, May 21, from 6-9 p.m. Guests can expect a "mountain of grilled Florida seafood, an array of veggies, and rice served atop banana leaves." Cost is $100, with proceeds going to benefit IDEAS For Us ... Real Radio 104.1's Jim Colbert hosts PrimeTime Kickback Thursday, May 24, from 7-9 p.m. at the Bear & Peacock. There will be trivia and a pop-up by Hunger Street Tacos ... Four Seasons Resort Orlando hosts a five-course beer pairing dinner in the private demonstration kitchen at Ravello Friday, May 25, from 6:30-9 p.m. Cost is $115 ... The chefs of Disney's BoardWalk Resort will highlight Second Harvest Food Bank's Guest Chef Night. The five-course dinner with wine and beer pairings goes from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, May 31. Cost is $75.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to dining@orlandoweekly.com