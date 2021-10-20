Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

October 20, 2021 Food & Drink » Tip Jar

click to enlarge Read our review of Bad As's Sandwiches in the Milk District (click)

Photo by Rob Bartlett

Wild Fork is now open in Orlando, Bad As's moves back to the Milk District, and more local food news 

By

OPENINGS + CLOSINGS: Bad As's Sandwiches has closed its Fairbanks location and moved all staff into the original spot on Primrose Drive in the Milk District ... Top Chef All-Stars winner and James Beard nominee Richard Blais will open a concept in the former Hemingway's restaurant at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress. Look for an end-of-the-year opening ... Modern Italian concept North Italia will open its 29th location nationwide and first Orlando outpost on Sand Lake Road's Restaurant Row on Nov. 3 with lunch, brunch, dinner and happy hour service ... The Bay Hill location of Miami-based meat and seafood market Wild Fork is now open. A Winter Park location on Orlando Avenue will open shortly.

NEWS + EVENTS: CityArts is hosting an outdoor dining and entertainment experience in conjunction with its Día De Los Muertos celebration Thursday, Oct. 21, at 6 p.m. with food from Tamale Co. Mexican Street Food. Reservations for tables of two, four or eight are available and start at $80 ... Edible Education Experience will host a Fall Pies and Pints class with Teri Blais (no relation to Richard) of Winter Park Pie Co. on Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m. Participants will master the art of crusts, fillings and styling while enjoying a pie-and-beer pairing from Hops Brew Hope. Tickets are $70 ... Reyes Mezcaleria will host the James Beard Foundation's Taste America culinary series on Nov. 4 at 6:30 p.m. featuring chefs Wendy Lopez of Reyes and Huy Tin of Seito Sushi Baldwin Park. Cost is $300 per pair, single tickets not available.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to dining@orlandoweekly.com

