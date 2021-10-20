Wild Fork is now open in Orlando, Bad As's moves back to the Milk District, and more local food news 

OPENINGS + CLOSINGS: Bad As's Sandwiches has closed its Fairbanks location and moved all staff into the original spot on Primrose Drive in the Milk District ... Top Chef All-Stars winner and James Beard nominee Richard Blais will open a concept in the former Hemingway's restaurant at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress. Look for an end-of-the-year opening ... Modern Italian concept North Italia will open its 29th location nationwide and first Orlando outpost on Sand Lake Road's Restaurant Row on Nov. 3 with lunch, brunch, dinner and happy hour service ... The Bay Hill location of Miami-based meat and seafood market Wild Fork is now open. A Winter Park location on Orlando Avenue will open shortly.
NEWS + EVENTS: CityArts is hosting an outdoor dining and entertainment experience in conjunction with its Día De Los Muertos celebration Thursday, Oct. 21, at 6 p.m. with food from Tamale Co. Mexican Street Food. Reservations for tables of two, four or eight are available and start at $80 ... Edible Education Experience will host a Fall Pies and Pints class with Teri Blais (no relation to Richard) of Winter Park Pie Co. on Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m. Participants will master the art of crusts, fillings and styling while enjoying a pie-and-beer pairing from Hops Brew Hope. Tickets are $70 ... Reyes Mezcaleria will host the James Beard Foundation's Taste America culinary series on Nov. 4 at 6:30 p.m. featuring chefs Wendy Lopez of Reyes and Huy Tin of Seito Sushi Baldwin Park. Cost is $300 per pair, single tickets not available.
