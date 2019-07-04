WHERE’S THE BEEF? 

Burger 21

Multiple locations, burger21.com

Burger 21 was one of the first chains to put Impossible's plant-based protein on their menu. Their version of the Impossible Burger is topped with sliced red onion, lettuce and tomato between a toasted brioche bun.

BurgerFi

Multiple locations, burgerfi.com

This California-style burger chain places a Beyond Burger patty between their signature potato buns and loads it with American cheese, ketchup, mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions.

Hot Krust Panini Kitchen

8015 Turkey Lake Road, 407-355-7768, hotkrust.com

Try the Impossible Burgerini, sandwiched with lettuce, onions and tomato served HK Style, Buffalo Style, Reuben Style or vegan.

Del Taco

Multiple locations, deltaco.com

Try the two new Beyond Burritos – the Beyond 8-Layer Burrito or Epic Beyond Cali Burrito – filled with Beyond plant-based protein. Beyond crumbles are also offered in a taco, topped with avocado or not.

Pepe's Cantina

Multiple locations, pepescantina.com

All three locations can prepare any menu item that calls for ground beef with Beyond "meat." The tacos with purple cabbage, avocado sauce, pickled red onions and cilantro are our favorites.

Wahlburgers

Multiple locations, wahlburgers.com

Paul's signature Wahl sauce tops the quarter-pound Impossible Burger patty along with smoked cheddar cheese, lettuce, caramelized onions and chili-spiced tomatoes.

Universal Orlando

Multiple locations, universalorlando.com

Theme park guests can find the Impossible Burger at three locations throughout Universal Orlando Resort: Richter's Burger Co. at Universal Studios, Captain American Diner at Islands of Adventure, and Kohola Reef at Volcano Bay.

TGI Fridays

Multiple locations, tgifridays.com

Friday's tops their Beyond Burger with Swiss cheese, kosher dill pickles, red onion, tomato and lettuce, and serves it with a pile of crispy seasoned fries.