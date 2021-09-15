What’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu etc. — Melanie Laurent in ‘The Mad Women’s Ball,’ James McAvoy in ‘My Son,’ more 

Premieres Wednesday, Sept. 15: My Son — Star James McAvoy was given no script or dialogue to draw upon as he navigated his latest acting assignment: playing a desperate father who's searching for his missing child. For more on people who completely improvise their way through parenting, see YOUR DAD. (Peacock)

Nailed It 6 — The challenges for this season's lineup of bad bakers include a confectionery tribute to Black history. Nope, there's no way that could offend anybody — says the ghost of Omar from The Wire, setting a grease fire. (Netflix)

Schumacher — This officially sanctioned documentary profile of Formula 1 racing champion Michael Schumacher shows both his professional victories and his personal insecurities. A recurring internal monologue: "Was I really going all that fast?" (Netflix)

Too Hot to Handle Latino — I don't know if anybody has yet referred to the participants in this chaste-for-money competition as "volcels," but it kinda seems like a natural. Then again, you know what else is natural? Boning, and apparently some folks can do without that if the price is right. Takes all kinds! (Netflix)

Premieres Thursday, Sept. 16: Backyard Blowout — Adult experts help youngsters turn the area behind their house into fun and functional recreational spaces. Oh, look: There's James McAvoy, trying to dig up his kid. (Peacock)

The Harper House — It's The Beverly Hillbillies in reverse (and animated!), as hard times send an Arkansas family hurtling down the socioeconomic ladder. Fortunately, the Arkansas socioeconomic ladder is so short Tyrion Lannister could rest his mead on it. (Paramount+)

The Lost Symbol — Anybody up for a prequel series to The DaVinci Code? "Yes!" says star Ashley Zukerman, who gets to play the young Robert Langdon. "No!" say people with actual options. (Peacock)

Premieres Friday, Sept. 17: Ankahi Kahaniya — The topic of romance in the big city is explored by three top Bollywood directors in one anthology movie. Working title: You Had Me at Hello, You Lost Me at Mumbai. (Netflix)

Chicago Party Aunt — This half-hour animated series about a Windy City hedonist and her strait-laced nephew is based on a popular Twitter account. ("Popular Twitter account" is how heterosexuals say "Auntie Mame.") (Netflix)

Cry Macho — If you don't feel comfortable going to a theater, you can stay at home and watch Clint Eastwood play a retired rodeo star who's hired to kidnap a young man from Mexico to Texas. But since the kid's already been born, will Texas know what to do with him? (HBO Max)

Disney's Broadway Hits at London's Royal Albert Hall — Disney raids the BBC vaults for a star-studded concert that was originally aired on British TV in 2017. Since then, the program's host, John Barrowman, has racked up an impressive list of sexual-harassment and indecent-exposure allegations. Way to keep that finger on the pulse, Mouse House. (If that is indeed your finger.) (Disney+)

Everybody's Talking About Jamie — Newcomer Max Harwood takes the title role in a filmed adaptation of the British stage musical about an aspiring drag queen. Break a leg, kid! Just watch out for oldcomer John Barrowman. (Amazon Prime)

The Mad Women's Ball — Nineteenth-century Paris is the setting for a thriller about a nurse who tries to help a patient escape from the mental institution to which she's been wrongfully committed. But surely you have heard of ze Françoise Farmer? (Amazon Prime)

The Morning Show — Hopefully, the "are they or aren't they" gossip tsunami that's been swirling around Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer won't cast a pall over Season 2. Because I really feel her career could suffer if we learned too much about her personal life. (Apple TV+)

Sex Education — Our cast of high-school sex therapists have a bunch of surprises in store for us in Season 3, including a sequence done anime-style. Listen, I've seen that tentacle porn, and I don't think the young and impressionable should be anywhere near it. (Or high schools, either.) (Netflix)

Premieres Tuesday, Sept. 21: Love on the Spectrum — A new season sees a new lineup of real-life Aussie autistics pursuing romances both straight and gay. And if an Australian autistic lesbian can find romance, I don't want to hear how you're getting hosed by Tinder's algorithm. (Netflix)