What to watch this week: ‘High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine transformed America’ on Netflix 

Premieres Wednesday: Baggio: The Divine Ponytail — Italian football great Roberto Baggio is the subject of a documentary profile that places special emphasis on his sometimes-adversarial relationship with coaches. But I mean, who are you going to fight? The other team? (Netflix)

Ghost Lab — Two young doctors working in a Thai hospital make it their mission to prove ghosts exist. Oh sure, but when Jack Kevorkian tried it, he was an asshole! (Netflix)

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine transformed America — Come get a plate of this four-episode documentary series. And fast, before some white people put raisins in it. (Netflix)

Premieres Thursday: Blue Miracle — Dennis Quaid stars in this reality-based flick, playing an old salt who tries to save a Mexican orphanage from bankruptcy by helping its residents compete in a big fishing tournament. Savor their look of bewilderment as he offers them all a swig of rotgut and a hearty toast of "Here's to swimmin' with bow-legged women." (Netflix)

Eden — Two robots raise a human child as their own in a new anime series that Tucker Carlson has 24 hours to figure out why he's offended by! (Netflix)

Ragnarok — The hit Norwegian drama enters its second season of updated Norse mythology, in which the end of the world has less to do with frost giants and more with the very real prospect of Disney/Marvel suing everybody out of existence. (Netflix)

Rugrats — Though the animation is now CGI, E.G. Daily is back as the voice of Tommy Pickles and Mark and Bob Mothersbaugh are again providing the music as the beloved '90s series gets a reboot. This is probably a bad time to mention that I always thought Chuckie was supposed to be a stand-in for Woody Allen, but it is what it is. (Paramount+)

Skull: The Mask — A possessed piece of facewear compels its wearers to commit murder in a horror flick that's said to be a throwback to the practical effects of the 1980s. In other words, no budget! (Shudder)

Premieres Friday: Cruella — If you spring for a premium upcharge to your standard Disney+ subscription, you can watch Emma Stone portray the young Cruella de Vil in the comfort of your own home instead of a theater. But only Regal can give you those comfy seats upholstered in genuine puppy fur. (Disney+)

The Kominsky Method — Alan Arkin is gone in the third and final season of the acclaimed old-folks comedy, but Kathleen Turner has arrived to keep Michael Douglas company. You know, just like in Body Heat. Or was it Basic Instinct? Damn, getting old really does suck. (Netflix)

Launchpad — A new series of shorts spotlighting marginalized communities shows the responsible side of the Mouse House. Get ready to sing along with the show's infectious theme song, "It's a Brutally Oppressive World After All." (Disney+)

Panic — Season 1 of this teen drama introduces us to the graduating class of a Texas high school, whose only chance of getting out of town is to ace a tough competition. In my old neighborhood, that game was called "Who gets to go to prison?" (Amazon Prime)

Plan B — Two South Dakota girls take a road trip to their state's single Planned Parenthood center in a comedy that's thiiiis close to something Amy Coney Barrett would find funny. (Hulu)

Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In — A week that began with soccer ends with soccer, as documentarian Jason Ferguson recaps his dad's career as manager of Man United. Fun fact: The project carried the working title It Wouldn't Have Killed You to Be Home Once in a While. (Paramount+)