What do you even know about Orlando's Conway area? 

Curry Ford Road has always had its fair share of quick eats, being a main connector for the city since the days when the thoroughfare actually led to a literal ford across the Econlockhatchee River. But the area’s stepped up its game in recent years, bolstered by determined restaurateurs and craft beer purveyors determined to make a scene in an area dominated by the ubiquitous Floridian stripmall. It’s gotten good enough for developers to step in and set up plans for the “Hourglass District” at the corner of Curry Ford Road and Bumby Avenue. Named for nearby Lake Hourglass, the district revitalization effort has already piqued the interest of recognizable local names like Foxtail Coffee, Tamale Co. and – appropriately – Hourglass Brewing.
EAT
Pizza Bruno
3990 Curry Ford Road, pizzabrunofl.com
The brainchild of longtime local gourmand Bruno Zacchini offers up some of the best Neapolitan pies (and garlic knots) in the city.
La Fiesta Mexican Grill
3000 Curry Ford Road, 407-985-4340, facebook.com/lafiestagrillandcatering
This traditional Mexican restaurant was so popular that it had to relocate to a bigger room. All of the essentials of a Mexican feast are on the menu: enchiladas, carnitas, chilaquiles, empanadas and more.
Peppino's Organic Italian Kitchen
2420 Curry Ford Road, 407-203-5467, facebook.com/peppinoswoodfiredkitchen
This intimate Italian kitchen offers up Old World favorites along with Panini and wood-fired pizzas.
Cork & Fork
5180 S. Conway Road, 407-250-6763, corkandforkorlando.com
A reprieve from the chain-heavy Conway corridor, Cork & Fork offers farm-to-table takes on fresh sandwiches, burgers, seafood and more.
DRINK
Ocean Sun
3030 Curry Ford Road, 407-745-5551, oceansunbrewing.com
This cozy brewpub offers plenty of weekly entertainment to go along with 12 taps devoted to beer brewed in-house.
Roque Pub
3076 Curry Ford Road, 407-985-3778, roquepuborlando.com
There's a long story behind the name – but with a large selection of drafts and bottles on hand, you'll have time to hear the whole thing.
Claddagh Cottage
2421 Curry Ford Road, 407-895-1555, facebook.com/claddaghcottagepub
This beloved Irish pub has been waiting in permit limbo to open in its new location, but the latest scuttlebutt indicates an opening this very month (April 2018).
Pipers Bar & Grill
4544 Curry Ford Road, 407-277-2883, pipersbarandgrill.com
A classic neighborhood sports bar, Pipers offers up plenty of suds, pub grub and screens for your team-supporting pleasure.
GO
Fort Gatlin Recreation Complex
2009 Lake Margaret Drive, 407-254-9820, orangecountyfl.net
This county-owned facility features tennis courts and one of the few year-round public pools in the area.
Barber Park
3701 Gatlin Ave., 407-254-6860, orangecountyfl.net
Outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy baseball, soccer or volleyball here while their dogs run around the fenced-in dog park (just kidding; please don't leave your dog unattended).
