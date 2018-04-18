Welcome to the 2018 Orlando Weekly City Guide 

click to enlarge

Dear Orlando,

Change is the only constant, as the old saw goes. And it's just as true here in the City Beautiful as anywhere else. While new things are popping up all the time – restaurants, bars, galleries, neighborhood names – the old standbys continue to delight in ways that connect us to our personal histories in these streets. So here's our annual guide to everything we love about Orlando, from the brand-new to the tried-and-true. We break down each neighborhood – even the ones you hadn't heard of yet – to give you an idea of where to eat, drink and find something to do. And since our geographic centrism provides comparatively easy access to the rest of the state, there are even some ideas for road trips if you're looking to try something new out of town. Plus, our nigh-comprehensive guides to music venues, clubs, arts institutions, sports and recreation, and attractions should help fill out your weekends for the next 52 weeks.

Here's to you, Orlando: Never/always change.

Love and kisses,

Orlando Weekly