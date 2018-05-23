Welcome to Orlando Weekly's Summer Guide 2018 

The only way to deal with summer here in the almost-tropics is to just melllllttt into it. Let yourself move more slowly, drink more deeply, stay up through the starry nights and sleep through the too-bright mornings. Water your plants. Eat ice cream. Sit right in front of the fan.

As we do every year, we've compiled our Summer Guide for you, a list of cool stuff to do in hot weather – concerts, cocktails, beaches and springs, books to read, festivals and fireworks displays. Take it slow as you ease into those summer vibes, Orlando.